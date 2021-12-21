WATCH: Sandra Diaz-Twine & Daughter Nina Debut In Australian ‘Survivor’ Trailer

Four-time “Survivor” player and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine is debuting on Australian “Survivor” in the spring of 2022 and now the first trailer has been released featuring Sandra and her daughter Nina, who are playing together/against each other in Aussie “Survivor’s” first “Blood vs. Water” season.

Sandra Says Her Daughter Is Her ‘Secret Weapon’ in The Trailer

Survivor has always been an individual game… until now.#SurvivorAU Blood V Water coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand. pic.twitter.com/15OjlrYoln — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) December 20, 2021

In the trailer, Australian “Survivor” host Jonathan LaPaglia welcomes viewers to their country’s first “Blood vs. Water” format by saying, “‘Survivor’ has always been an individual game. But this season, that’s all about to change. For the first time on Australian ‘Survivor,’ they will be playing with a member of their own family.”

Near the end of the two-minute teaser trailer, Sandra Diaz-Twine, who won the seasons “Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains,” struts onto the scene with her daughter Nina and says, “I’m the queen of ‘Survivor’ because I’m the first two-time winner ever. And I have a secret weapon — my baby girl, Nina. Y’all better look out, ’cause I taught her well.”

Nina is Sandra’s daughter Alanna Twine (she goes by Nina). She is a 24-year-old graduate of Eastern Carolina University. Sandra and her husvand Marcus also have a 26-year-old daughter named Tatiana.

Honestly, we are absolutely salivating at the idea of watching Sandra play with her daughter. “Blood vs. Water” is an excellent format — one of “Survivor’s” best themes ever — and the parent-child pairs are always tricky. Will Sandra be more like Laura Morett, who basically sacrificed herself for her daughter? Or will she be more like, well, herself?

Fans on Reddit are convinced that Sandra will be as cutthroat as she always is.

One commenter wrote, “Sandra would probably vote her own daughter out if it would get her the W,” to which another commenter replied, “‘You’re still my little princess but the queen stays queen. Adios,'” which honestly sounds exactly like something Sandra would say and do.

The Trailer Teases Other Pairs As Well

In a series of snippets, other contestants talk about the kind of pairing they are playing in — married couples, siblings, cousins, etc.

“Playing ‘Survivor’ with your spouse is a very dangerous idea, but the good thing is, if one of us, we both win,” said one man.

Another male half of a married couple added, “If she gets voted out, it’s going to rip my heart in two. Australia’s gonna see me cry.”

And a female half of a married couple can be heard saying, “I’ve possibly got teh strongest emotional anchor this game’s ever seen.”

One half of a pair of siblings said, “As brothers playing in the game, we’ve got this bond that’s unbreakable,” while another half of a sibling pair said something entire different with, “I love my sister so much, but out here, you’re going to have to take out your loved one at some stage.”

It sounds like the cousins won’t have any trouble betraying each other if need be, as one said, “I’m playing with my cousin for family bragging rights. There can only be one winner.”

“Will blood prove to be thicker than water? Or will the deepest bonds be broken,” the host said to finish out the trailer.

Sounds awesome. There is no official premiere date yet, but if you want to tune in, here are your best bets for how to watch:

Paramount Plus, the CBS over-the-top streaming service, has several seasons of Australia “Survivor,” so perhaps they will carry Sandra’s season as well. But if you want to watch live, your best bet is likely Daily Motion, where someone uploaded the most recent season of Australian “Survivor” as it was airing. You could also try “Survivor” alums Jonny “Fairplay” Dalton and Matt Bischoff’s Patreon.

And in case you’re curious, Sandra is not the first U.S. “Survivor” castaway to play “Survivor” Down Under. Russell Hantz played on “Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders” in 2018 where he was the first person voted off of his tribe and the second person voted off overall.

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

