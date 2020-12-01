How to Watch Past ‘Survivor’ Seasons Online

Survivor fans are eagerly awaiting a new season since the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent travel restrictions have made it tough for the show to go back into production. There is some hope, however, that production will film three seasons this coming spring and begin airing them in the summer of 2021.

But until then, fans need something to scratch that Survivor itch. They could watch the Australian version of the show alongside Jonny Fairplay and Matt Bischoff or they could watch Survivor castaway Shirin Oskooi play on the latest season of Sequester. But there are also old seasons of Survivor available to stream. Here’s how to watch.

Amazon Prime Video has all 40 past seasons available on its service. However, only some of them are included with your Prime subscription — seasons 1, 3 and 12-28 are included. To watch any of the others, you have to subscribe to CBS All Access through Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch every past Survivor season on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Obviously, because this is the CBS corporation’s streaming service, CBS All Access has all 40 seasons available.

Subscribing is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch every past Survivor season on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Hulu has a lot of great seasons available if this is your streaming service of choice. Seasons 1-34 are offered on Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch both past seasons and new episodes of Survivor on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Other Services

welcome to Sagittarius SZN (📺: Survivor) pic.twitter.com/rfpY8eqwCK — Netflix (@netflix) November 24, 2020

Fandango: This service offers seasons 27 through 40, which is “Blood vs. Water” through “Winners at War.”

Google Play: The Google Play store has season 10 (“Palau”) through season 40 available for purchase.

iTunes: Apple’s iTunes service offers 28 seasons: season 13 (“Cook Islands”) through season 40.

Microsoft: This service has season 25 (“Philippines”) through season 40 available for purchase.

Netflix: Netflix recently got into the Survivor game by adding two seasons to its service — Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, which is season 20, and Survivor: Cagayan, which is season 28. Two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine is actually currently rewatching “Heroes vs. Villains” on Netflix and her running commentary is hilarious.

Vudu: This service has season 9 (“Vanuatu”) through season 40 available for purchase.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41, 42 and possibly 43 in the spring of 2021.

