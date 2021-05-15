‘Survivor’s’ Wendell Holland Lands New TV Show

Two-time “Survivor” player (and one-time winner) Wendell Holland has some big news to share — he just booked his own HGTV show called “Hot Mess House.” Here’s what you need to know about it and when it premieres.

Holland’s New Home Renovation Show Premierse June 17

In a new Instagram post, Holland shared the big news with his fans that he now has his own HGTV show called “Hot Mess House” and it premieres in just over a month.

He writes:

Okay, the wait is FINALLY over! I’m here to announce that your boy is officially an @hgtv HOST!!!! Dreams do come true!! I’ve joined the amazing organization expert @clutterbug_me, and we’ve been working HARD at organizing and renovating 11 homes for #HotMessHouse, which begins June 17th on #HGTV! Set those DVRs, tell a friend to tell a friend (you just might see some of my friends on the show), and get ready to be INSPIRED to organize your own space!! Love y’all.

According to HGTV’s press release, the show features “organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen deliver[ing] life-changing home transformations for disorganized clients suffering from clutter and messiness.”

It continues, “Cassandra tours the unruly spaces with her clients and identifies their personalized organizing style. As she helps them clean out, Cassandra also will advise how to best manage the underlying emotional attachments that often lead to over-cluttering. Together with builder and craftsman Wendell Holland, they will update the rooms with customized renovations to set up the homeowners for tidy success.”

This is not Holland’s first foray into DIY television, but it is his first time heading up his own show.

Earlier this year, Holland premiered a one-off special on Discovery’s new streaming service called “Beach Cabana Royale,” where he and fellow designers Karla Graves and Delia Kenza competed against each other to design a cabana for a family.

He has also been taking part in “Home Town” hosts Erin and Ben Napier’s new mega-project “Home Town Takeover.” In an Instagram post about that appearance, he wrote, “I’ll be making something pretty sick. Thanks @erinnapier and @scotsman.co for calling me to come help out!”

Holland’s ‘Survivor’ Family Is Super Excited For Him

On his Instagram post announcing “Hot Mess House,” Holland’s “Survivor” family was quick to offer words of encouragement and congratulations.

Lauren Beck wrote, “We love to see it, can’t wait to tune in. This is gonna be AMAZING!” and Missy Byrd chimed in with, “Keep working, bro!”

Fellow “Survivor” winners Boston Rob Mariano, Ethan Zohn, and Tyson Apostol wished Holland congrats, and “Big Brother” alum Bayleigh Dayton wrote, “I KNEW IT WAS COMING !!!! Whoop whoop! SO PROUD OF YOU BRO!!!! This is amazing !!!”

And speaking of Zohn, he also has a new TV show called “Kings of Kush,” which is about a hemp farm in New Hampshire. It airs on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Vice TV.

Set your DVRs for Thursday, June 17 to watch Holland make his debut as an HGTV host on “Hot Mess House.” Meanwhile, “Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

