One ‘Survivor’ Castaway Admits to Sabotaging the Show

In a recent interview, one “Survivor” castaway recently opened up about going on the show simply to sabotage something. Find out what Wendy Diaz said about that, what scary thing happened to her on the Edge of Extinction, and why she doesn’t regret quitting the game.

Diaz Wanted to Go On the Show to Help the Chickens

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Diaz confessed that she has always hated how the chickens are treated on the show and she decided to go on the show to help them out.

She recalled:

I really don’t like how the chickens are treated on the show, and watching them get thrown off the boat in “Game Changers” is what discouraged me from applying years earlier. My boyfriend (Janny) had jokingly suggested that I should get on the show just to help them, and in that moment, I had a sparkle in my eye. Janny looked on in horror when he realized I had taken his suggestion to heart. Despite what some people thought, I didn’t do this for the money and actually had it planned way before, and my winning the game would have come second to me releasing the chickens. Also, to answer you all — yes, I have been a vegetarian since getting home.

Diaz named that as one of her proudest moments on the show, along with helping the Manu tribe win immunity.

“Up to that point, I felt like I wasn’t being utilized enough in challenges and after such a long losing streak, it was unreal when my tribemates pushed me forward to grab the immunity idol from Jeff. I couldn’t stop smiling at that moment,” said Diaz.

Diaz Also Revealed She and Keith Sowell Were Almost Taken Out by the Edge of Extinction Mast

On her season, Diaz and Sowell were on Edge of Extinction together and decided to raise the mast and quit at the same time. The crew told them to start tugging on the rope to raise the sail as hard as they could…

“When we did, we just heard a crack, the rope went slack and the mast came crashing down on top of us. We started cracking up because we thought we were gonna leave the Edge in body bags. So Keith and I actually broke the Edge mast on our exit,” said Diaz.

She also said the reason she quit was because she didn’t think sitting on the Edge of Extinction was really playing the game — but if she went back on the show, she wouldn’t quit a second time.

“Although I don’t regret leaving the Edge, if I were to get back on a season that had it, I would stay. I didn’t know everyone would make such a big stink about me leaving. It’s not that I couldn’t do it, it’s just because I didn’t want to do it. I was going to be bored out of my mind just sitting and rotting on that island and to me, that wasn’t ‘Survivor,'” said Diaz.

Diaz Now Creates Mosaic Portraits Out of Rubik’s Cubes

In her interview, Diaz also revealed that she is a “Rubik’s Ambassador” because she makes mosaic portraits from Rubik’s Cubes.

One glance at her Instagram feed and YouTube channel show that that is absolutely right and she is very, very good at it. Diaz has created mosaics of Selena, Lil Nas X, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, Chadwick Boseman, Lucille Ball, and more. It’s kind of crazy.

In fact, Lil Nas X actually found the Instagram video of Diaz making a Rubrik’s mosaic of him and posted a video to TikTok of himself reacting to it. He is visibly flabbergasted and captioned the video, “So fckin cool.”

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

