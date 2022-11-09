Survivor 43: Episode 8 Recap & Elimination Spoilers

On last week’s episode of “Survivor,” Dwight Moore became the seventh castaway voted off the island after receiving six votes against him. The California native may not have walked away with the million-dollar prize but he told Jeff Probst he had the “journey of a lifetime.”

On tonight’s episode of “Survivor,” another castaway will see their dream of becoming Sole Survivor come to an end.

The drama kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode:

Survivor 43: Episode 8 Recap

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

8:00: Tonight’s episode kicks off with the castaway’s regrouping after Dwight’s elimination. Sami is trying to smooth things over with Jeanine after Dwight’s elimination. She feels betrayed. She says Dwight was voted out with her Immunity Idol. Jeanine feels like she lost an ally (Dwight) and she no longer trusts Sami.

The castaways are rejoicing that there is one less Idol in the game. But they shouldn’t be so confident because guess what, Jesse actually has Jeanine’s Idol. Oh, and he also has Cody’s Idol. Cody asked him to hold onto it and he hasn’t asked for it back. Is Jesse playing the best game?

Noelle, Owen, and Jeanine are talking about the Dwight vote. Noelle feels betrayed by her Vesi tribemates Cody and Jesse. They flipped on the vote without informing her.

The seven castaways that voted out Dwight (James, Cody, Jesse, Cassidy, Karla, Sami, and Ryan) are thinking about forming a final seven. They want to work together since they seem to be on the same page about who the big targets are. They are talking about who they want to go after next. Owen seems to be the name on everyone’s lips. But will his allies on the other side save him? Will he win Individual Immunity? We will know by the end of the hour.

8:10: The castaways are so hungry it’s making them delusional. Karla has been dreaming about food. Gabler and Ryan go fishing. Gabler says Ryan is by far the best fisherman on the island. In a confessional, Ryan says his resourcefulness is part of his strategy. He is making himself indispensable so the castaways want to keep him around.

8:15: In a confessional, Sami reveals that while he is happy to be a part of the seven, he is worried about where he falls within the pack. He thinks he may be on the bottom of the seven. He expresses his concerns to Owen and Jeanine. They throw around forming a competing alliance. This could either be great for Sami’s game or terrible for his game.