Will ‘Blood vs. Water’ Winner Tyson Apostol Play ‘Survivor’ Again?

Fans will see four-time “Survivor” player Tyson Apostol back on their television screens for “The Challenge: USA.” But, will he return to “Survivor”?

Tyson is one of eight “Survivor” alumni to get the call for the CBS show, and it’ll premiere on July 6. Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty spoke with Tyson ahead of his appearance on the show, and they chatted about several things, including whether or not he wants to play “Survivor” for the fifth time.

Well, the fan-favorite player isn’t interested in returning to the show. “No, I’m done,” Tyson said. “No reason for me to go back. What’s the point?”

When it was suggested that having the opportunity to win again and take home another grand prize could be a good reason to go back, Tyson answered: “I might make more money not going.”

Tyson Doesn’t View Competing on Reality TV as ‘Fulfilling as It Used to Be’

The first time reality TV fans saw Tyson on their television screens was in 2009 when he competed in “Survivor: Tocantins.” Fast forward nearly 15 years and multiple maroonings, and Tyson is in a much different place in his life now.

Tyson, 43, is a father of two and a husband. And leaving his family isn’t something he is keen to do. So when he was asked if he’d consider going on any other reality TV shows, he revealed his disinterest.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” he responded. “I did ‘The Challenge,’ it was a long time to be away from my kids. And to be honest, reality TV isn’t necessarily as fulfilling as it used to be. And over [a] 12 to 15-year career of playing reality TV carnival games, like at some point, the excitement and novelty of it isn’t necessarily there for me.

“Plus, my kids are at an age where I need to be here to watch them grow up and to help them grow up.

‘Why go out and help like, young former ‘Big Brother’ contestants grow up when I should be raising my own children. So there’s that and then it’s like, yeah, I don’t know. I feel like I’ve earned the right to not have to be roommates with people I despise.”

Tyson Said the Younger Version of Himself Would ‘Definitely Spank at Everything’ on ‘The Challenge: USA’

Tyson, who has a history of professional cycling and high-level swimming, has always been known as a physical threat on “Survivor.” And he’s confident that if he had gone on “The Challenge” as the 29-year-old who competed on “Survivor: Tocantins,” he’d “definitely spank at everything.”

“The younger Tyson would definitely spank at everything,” Tyson said. “Like, nobody’s getting close to the younger Tyson. And I think on ‘Tocantins’ when you watch it back, and you see the reaction of the opposing tribe being like, ‘That skinny guy is unbeatable,’ I was unbeatable at that time.

“People underestimated me because I was so thin, but it’s all about the strength-to-weight ratio and I was at the peak of peaks right there.

“When Jeff Probst asked me to sum up who I was in one sentence in casting, I said, ‘Hey, I’m self-aware enough to know, I should never say this out loud. But you asked…’

“And he was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be good.’ I could see him rubbing his hands, like waiting for it. I was like, ‘I know that I’m better at almost everything than almost everybody.’ And he was like, ‘Wow, okay, I think we get it now.’

“I put my money where my mouth was. I walked the walk.”