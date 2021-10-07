‘Survivor’ Winner Joins Australian ‘Survivor’ – REPORT

A “Survivor” winner has decided it’s time to go back to the island — but this time she’s headed down under. Two-time “Survivor” winner Sandra Diaz-Twine has been cast on the new season of Australian “Survivor,” according to The Daily Mail. Here is what we know so far.

A Source Says Sandra Is Already In Australia

According to the Daily Mail, a “well-placed source” says that Sandra, who won “Survivor: Pearl Islands” and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” is in North Queensland, Australia preparing to film the new season of Australian “Survivor.”

“Sandra is a big deal in the Survivor world and is confident she’s more tenacious than anyone else they’ve had on the Australian show,’ the source told the Daily Mail, adding, “She’s been in Queensland for a few weeks now and has been instructed to keep a low profile and not post about why she is in Australia.”

For her part, Sandra has been quiet on social media. She is normally quite the prolific poster on Instagram, but she hasn’t posted anything in three weeks.

The Daily Mail also reports that the season will have a “Blood vs. Water” theme where past castaways return and are now playing with or against their loved ones. The U.S. “Survivor” has done that format twice, in season 27 and season 29.

TV Blackbox reports that two of the returning castaways are Samantha Gash and Mark Wales, who met on Australian “Survivor” in 2017 and are now married and have one child together. The site also said that influencers Jay Bruno and Sophie Cachia are joining the cast, and celebrity chef Khanh Ong from “MasterChef” Australian is as well.

It is unclear who Sandra, a five-time “Survivor” castaway and one-time mentor for “Island of the Idols,” might be paired with in the “Blood vs. Water” theme. Her husband Marcus is a possibility, as are her two daughters, Tatiana and Alanna, who are in their mid-20s. The season is expected to premiere in February 2022 on Channel 10 in Australia.

How to Watch Sandra on Australian ‘Survivor’

Several seasons of Australian “Survivor” are available on Paramount Plus, so perhaps the CBS streaming service will eventually carry Sandra’s season as well. It also looks like the episodes for the most recent season, which was season eight, were put on Daily Motion while the show was airing, so that may be a good source in 2022 too.

Finally, “Survivor” alums Jonny “Fairplay” Dalton and Matt Bischoff are also doing a watch-along for seasons of Australian “Survivor” via their Patreon. Maybe they will have the episodes available as well.

In case you were curious, Sandra is not the first U.S. “Survivor” player to be cast on Australian “Survivor.” That distinction belongs to Russell Hantz. In 2018, he was cast on “Survivor: Champions v Contenders” for the Aussie version of the show, which was the third season. He was the first person voted out of the “Champions” tribe; the second person voted out overall. The “champions” and “contenders” distinction was defined as champions being public figures from sports and entertainment and contenders being regular Australian citizens.

One thing to note — if Sandra is going to make it to the end of Australian “Survivor,” she’s going to be in for a long ride. The Aussie version lasts between 48 and 55 days — basically double the length of “Survivor 41,” which shortened the normal U.S. “Survivor” shooting schedule from 39 days to 26 days.

Best of luck, Sandra!

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

