One Winner Was ‘F***** Up’ After ‘Survivor’

In his recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Underwood, who was the winner of “Survivor” season 38, “Edge of Extinction,” was asked about what it was like returning to regular life after filming the show, and he gave a very honest answer — it was incredibly hard on him.

“Honestly, I was f***** up. People don’t realize it from the couch, but there is some major PTSD that takes place out there,” said Underwood.

He went on to say that when he got home, he “struggled with too much eating, drinking, and sleeping,” and the way he justified it was by saying that it was because he “had gone through some s*** out there” on “Survivor,” but after a while, he realized that those were “the wrong coping mechanisms.

“It took at least a year to get back to the same mental headspace. I could have handled the post-Survivor experience much better, but you live and you learn!” said Underwood.

Underwood Also Revealed There Was a Wedding During Their Season That Didn’t Make it On Air





This is kind of crazy — apparently, during “Edge of Extinction,” Aubry Bracco officiated a wedding between Underwood and Rick Devens. Seriously.

When asked about anything that would blow fans’ minds that didn’t air, Underwood said, “I wish the ceremony of the Chris/Rick marriage officiated by none other than Aubry Bracco would have made TV!”

A little Googling tells us that this did indeed happen. When Devens did a finale interview with “Entertainment Weekly” when “Edge of Extinction” wrapped, he talked about the wedding too. He was talking about what he wishes had made it to air and he said, “I got no complaints, other than obviously they can’t show all the relationships. I was very close with Gavin.”

He continued, “It would’ve been fun if they showed Aubry marrying Chris and I to each other on the Edge of Extinction. We actually had an unofficial wedding ceremony, we got so close.”

That’s wild.

But both men said that within their cast, they really lucked out on how awesome everyone was.

“I got really lucky with my cast. It was so much fun. Wardog was one of my favorite people out there. David, I obviously had a great relationship with. Victoria and I had the same mean sense of humor, and she kept me so sane,” said Devens.

Underwood said much the same thing in his interview when he revealed, “I still keep in touch with several people from my season! People don’t realize that the cast is from all over the country from all different walks of life. If we all lived in the same city, we would be a lot closer! The reality is, we don’t. I wish I kept in touch with everyone from my season, but the most recent conversations I have had have been with Wardog, Joe, Rick, and Ron!”

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

