‘Survivor’ Winner Says He’s Retiring From Reality TV

A "Survivor" winner has decided he is done with reality TV after his upcoming appearance on MTV's "The Challenge"

Sheehan Said He’s Taking His Talents Back to the Classroom





Survivor Island of the Idols: The Winner is Crowned

Sheehan was the winner of season 39 of “Survivor,” “Island of the Idols,” defeating Dean Kowalski by a vote of eight to two. The only votes Sheehan did not receive were from Elizabeth Beisel and Aaron Meredith.

He will now be debuting on MTV’s “The Challenge” season 37 on Wednesday, August 11 alongside fellow “Survivor” castaways Michele Fitzgerald and Michaela Bradshaw. But then that will be it for Sheehan. He recently told “Entertainment Weekly” when asked if he would play “Survivor” again that he has retired from reality TV.

“‘The Challenge’ and ‘Survivor’ were two of the coolest experiences I’ve ever done, especially ‘Survivor’ since I’ve been a fan of the show forever,” said Sheehan. “However, right now I’m taking my talents to the classroom. I love my life and career too much to leave again. This is where I officially announce my retirement from your television screens.”

If you’ll recall, prior to his stint on “Survivor,” Sheehan was a fourth-grade teacher in Long Beach, New York. He wrote in his “Survivor” bio that the accomplishment he is most proud of is “all the children’s lives I have changed teaching.” He added later, “I have the biggest heart. I love people and would do anything to help them, especially kids.”

It sounds like the classroom is right where he belongs.

Sheehan and Fitzgerald May Have Aligned on ‘The Challenge’





The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV

It will be interesting to see how Sheehan does on “The Challenge.” He said in the “Entertainment Weekly” interview that he wishes he could have played “Survivor” with Michele Fitzgerald, someone with whom he coincidentally just wrapped filming “The Challenge.” Did they possibly align? What he said about her certainly seems to indicate a high level of admiration and trust.

“I would love to play [‘Survivor’] with Michele Fitzgerald. She is someone I know I can trust 1000 percent. Her social game is similar to mine, and I know we would have a blast playing together,” said Sheehan.

We wonder if he’ll have weekly post-game discussions in his classroom while “The Challenge” is airing because he also told “Entertainment Weekly” that he did that when his season of “Survivor” aired.

“I loved my edit. I was able to hold my head high at school after each episode and teach my students that nice guys do finish first,” said Sheehan, adding, “Thursdays at school, the best part of the day was going over my gameplay with my class. I loved hearing their take on each episode and advice for what I had to win. It was a blast to relive my experience through their eyes.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. “Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

