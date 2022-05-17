Photos: Xander Hastings & Andrea Boehlke Go on a Romantic Getaway

“Survivor” couple alert! Season 41 castaway Xander Hastings and fan-favorite Andrea Boehlke recently went on a romantic getaway to Paris, France.

Xander shared photos of the two drinking wine, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, and enjoying good food on Instagram.

“Saw [three] rats, none of which could cook,” he joked in the caption, referencing the Pixar film “Ratatouille.”

Fans React to Xander & Andrea’s Paris Trip

“Survivor” fans gushed over the “adorable” couple in the comment section of Xander’s post.

“A romance I didn’t know I needed,” one fan commented.

“Adorable Couple! Enjoy France,” another fan wrote.

“This duo ❤️❤️❤️,” a third user chimed in.

“Love to see you both coupling up ❤️😍,” a fourth user added.

“Survivor” alum Ozzy Lusth also commented on the post, writing, “y’all super cute.”

Andrea Boehlke Shares Photos from Paris Vacation

Andrea also shared photos from their recent trip to Europe on Instagram.

“Eiffel in love with Paris! 🤦🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption. “Thanks for the beautiful memories Paris, au revoir!”

Xander commented on the post, writing, “went from buongiorno to bonjour in under a week,” hinting that the couple may have been in Italy before their Paris getaway.

“Season 42” castaway Chanelle Howell commented on the post using a heart-eye emoji.

Xander & Andrea Spark Romance Rumors

Xander and Andrea sparked romance rumors back in February after sharing some suggestive photos on Instagram.

On February 14, Xander shared a photo of Andrea on his Instagram story with the caption “valentine.” Andrea’s Valentine’s Day Instagram story also featured Xander. The “Redemption Island” alum posted a video of Xander hanging out in her Cincinnati Airbnb.

Since then, the two have said very little about their relationship publicly, but they have shared snippets of their romance on social media.

Xander & Andrea Spotted in Wisconsin

In January 2022, a Reddit user posted a photo of him with Andrea and Xander alongside the title, “ran into Xander and Andrea in Wisconsin today!”

In the photo, Xander and Andrea are both bundled up for the cold midwest weather. Andrea wore a blue coat with the hood pulled up, white pants, and black snow boots. Xander, on the other hand, wore a brown jacket, black pants, and Timberland boots.

“Survivor” fans replied to the post with their thoughts on the couple.

“Their couple name would be Xandrea,” one fan pointed out. “I have no idea if they’re actually dating. I just wanted to point that out because it’s adorable.”

“I’ll ship Xandrea,” another user wrote.

“She posted on her Instagram that he was her Valentine 🙃,” a third user added.

“I still ship Liander,” a fourth user wrote, referring to Xander and season 42 castaway Liana Wallace.

In a deleted scene from season 41, Xander admitted he had a crush on Liana.

“I think she’s so attractive,” he told fellow castaway Shantel Smith.

Liana said she was flattered by the attention in the deleted scene, but it looks like the season 41 castaways left their feelings on the Island.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

