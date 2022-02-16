Xander Hastings Rumored To Be Dating ‘Survivor’ Alum

“Survivor 41” contestant Xander Hastings is rumored to be dating “Survivor” alum Andrea Boehlke after the two shared some suggestive Instagram posts on Valentine’s day.

Xander competed on season 41 of “Survivor,” where he came in third place, losing the title of Sole Survivor to Erika Casupanan. Andrea appeared on three seasons of the popular CBS show. She made her debut on “Survivor: Redemption Island” in 2011. She later appeared on “Survivor: Caramoan” in 2013 and “Survivor: Game Changers” in 2017.

Are Xander & Andrea Dating?

On February 14, Xander shared a photo of him and Andrea with the caption “valentine” on his Instagram story. He included the red heart emoji.

Andrea’s February 14 Instagram story also featured Xander. The former castaway shared a video of her Cincinnati Airbnb with the caption, “such a cool Airbnb.” Within an hour, she followed up the post with a photo of Xander hanging out in the Airbnb.

Fans React to Xander & Andrea

Fans were delighted to see the former castaways get together and took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumored new couple.

One fan tweeted, “it’s been a day and I’m still not over Xander and Andrea being together.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Oooh Andrea and Xander are together??? Cuuuute. #Survivor.”

One fan was quick to point out the age gap between the “Survivor” alums, tweeting, “Xander and Andrea dating? 12 years age difference? HAHAHAHAHAHA YUCK.”

Xander on His Love Life

Xander opened up about his love life to host Brice Izyah on the “Survivor News” podcast.

Xander might be in a relationship now, but in January 2022, the former castaway said he was single and “ready to mingle.”

“I suppose, yeah, I am ready to mingle,” he told Brice. “I’m never a doors-closed kind of guy. It could come from anywhere, anytime, so I’m just keeping my eyes and ears open for whatever comes next.”

He also shared with Brice what he looks for in a relationship.

It’s all about the feeling,” he said. “If we click, if we connect, and there’s just some chemistry there, then that’s what matters. I don’t have any type. It can come from anywhere. It’s just like, if we feel it then we feel it, and why ignore that?”

“Survivor 42” will premiere on March 9, 2022 on CBS.