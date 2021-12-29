Xander Hastings Reveals the Moment Heather Aldret Made Him Cry

Twenty-year-old Xander Hastings proved to be one of the most noteworthy players in “Survivor 41.” Although he did not manage to win in the end, he was still widely adored by fans for his likability, big moves, and witty neologisms. There is still much of Xander’s story to tell, and much to learn about what happened on the island that fans didn’t get to see.

In light of the finale, Xander spoke at length about his relationship with fellow contestant Heather Aldret, and even revealed that the 52-year-old stay at home mom once made him cry.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xander ‘Broke Into Tears’ After a Kindhearted Comment From Heather

In a December interview with EW, Xander claimed that his misreading of the jury likely played a role in his loss. Xander explained how he mistakenly believed the jury was fond of Heather, a mistake he made in part due to his own personal feelings toward her. “The jury really didn’t like Heather,” Xander explained, “which I think was also a bad read. Like me, I really liked Heather.”

Xander went on to elaborate on his relationship with Heather – he explained that her kindness and humanity formed such a stark contrast within the game filled with strategizing and manipulation. In fact, Heather’s genuine goodwill was so impactful that at one point, it drew Xander to tears. He explained:

I was strategizing once in the shelter, and she just said out of nowhere, “Your parents are going to be so proud.” I just broke into tears because I was running all the simulations. I’m thinking, “What can I do from here?” And she just hits me with this human thing to say, and it brought me back home.

Xander Helped Heather Prepare for Fire

Xander went on to say that he “hated” how other players and the jury were “so down on [Heather],” and as a result decided to help her out making fire in preparation for the final 4 challenge. “I trained Heather all that day,” he revealed. “I really wanted her to have that fire moment…and I thought she could do it.”

He also said that his gameplay was “all or nothing” with Heather. “You saw how I played the game,” Xander said. “I gambled. I gambled every time, and I always went all in, balls-to-the-wall…I’m going to say, “Heather is going to win this,” and Heather’s going to win this.”

Unfortunately for the both of them, Heather ended up losing the final 4 fire-making challenge to Deshawn Radden. As a jury member, she voted for her top ally and eventual winner Erika Casupanan to win, although she still said had kind words to say about Xander since the airing of the finale. In an interview with Parade, while explaining her jury vote for Erika, she said that, although there was “no question” about her vote, there were still impressive elements of Xander’s game which she simply wasn’t able to see.

“I did not know about some of the things that Xander had done until I saw it on television, because I wasn’t around him to know it,” Heather said, giving some insight as to the disparity between the audience’s love for Xander and the jury’s indifference toward him. “And I even talked to him about it later. I asked him was, ‘Why didn’t you tell me when we were out there?’ And he goes, ‘I didn’t think that I needed to. I was still in the moment of the game.’ And some of the things weren’t talked about at Final Tribal.”

“Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.