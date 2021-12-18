Xander Hastings On the Moment He Realized He Would Lose ‘Survivor 41’

Erika Casupana was finally revealed as the winner of “Survivor 41” on Wednesday night, when she won the season’s million dollar prize in a landslide 7-1-0 jury vote.

Deshawn Radden, the last member of the season’s “All-Black Alliance,” came in second after securing ally Danny McCray‘s vote; 20-year-old fan-favorite Xander Hastings came in third with zero votes. Despite his loss, many fans are praising Xander for his game and likability, and some are even saying that he deserved the win.

Xander lost after making a gamble in taking Erika to the final 3 after winning the final 4 immunity challenge; he decided to do so in order to prevent her from winning and impressing the jury even further. However, that gamble evidently did not pay off, and since his loss, Xander has opened up about his experience, his regrets, and what we the viewers missed during the epic season finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xander Knew He Lost the Day Before Final Tribal Council

While talking on Rob Has a Podcast with Rob Cesternino – a fellow third place alumnus who referred to Xander as “the newest member of the third-place fraternity” – Xander revealed that there was a moment at the final 4 Tribal Council when he knew he would not win.

As fans of the show will remember, Xander and fifth-place finisher Ricard Foyé had a close bond during their time on the island, and the two even shared a heartfelt moment the day Ricard was voted out, when he told Xander that he was expecting a second child. Xander even considered playing his idol for Ricard, though ended up not doing so and voted Ricard out along with the others, given how clear it was that Ricard would win if he made it to the end.

Apparently, as Xander, Deshawn, Erika, and Heather Aldret walked into the Tribal Council the next day – Day 25 – Xander, wearing the immunity necklace, looked over to Ricard in hopes that he would show pride in Xander’s accomplishment, but instead he only glared at him.

As he elaborated in RHAP:

I think I knew that I lost when I got to Tribal Council at final 4 and I had the immunity necklace, and I gave a big smile to Ricard, my closest ally, because I figured that he’d be happy that I was finding success in the game…and he just gave me the coldest stare.

This, he describes, is when he knew that Ricard was “not gonna be the one campaigning for me, he’s gonna be campaigning against me.” As Xander said in an interview with Parade, “He was the person that I wanted to do a ‘half-Murphy’ for me! And I guess that really backfired because he did the opposite. It was more of an Erik Cardona.”

By “half-Murphy,” Xander is referring to a term coined by RHAP back in 2014 to refer to the “cringe-level” of making a jury speech vehemently advocating for a certain finalist, as David Murphy did for Rob Mariano in season 22, “Redemption Island.” By Erik Cardona, Xander is referring to how Ricard ended up arguing vociferously against him, similar to how the season 19 contestant did so against notorious “Survivor” villain Russell Hantz and Mick Trimming.

For those interested, a “full-Murphy” is the “cringe-level” associated with proposing to your partner at the live reunion show, as Murphy did.

In RHAP, Xander also revealed that he was “really contemplating” playing his idol for Ricard, describing it as one of his “classic balls-to-the-walls gambles.” He said, however, that it would have been “very far up there in the dumbest moves of all time” if he actually did it. In the end, he said, it would have been too risky a move, describing it as “stepping in the fire with [Ricard].”

Xander Opens Up About His Third-Place Finish

Xander said in his exit interview with EW that while he wasn’t surprised at his loss, he “was surprised at no votes.”

As he explained in Parade, his “open-door policy” of hearing people out, being kind, and giving people options was a defining element of his gameplay. However, he explained, it ended up backfiring on him in the end, using Ricard’s antagonism against him as an example.

He elaborated on the policy:

That’s great in terms of getting me further. But when people know that you were entertaining the idea of keeping them around, but you didn’t follow through with it, and it was just a choice for you, well, they feel like a choice. And then, of course, they’re going to hate you for it…if they know if they can tell that you’re feeling out those options and that you went back on it, then they’re going to be rightfully pissed.

Elaborating on this topic, Xander described how difficult it was for him to navigate between emotional bonds and strategy, given how genuine each of his relationships was.

“It’s hard to play a game where you care about people,” he explained. “You think about yourself strategically, and you know what’s going to get you further. Because then they’re going to question whether or not it was genuine, whether or not it was real. And I think that was my narrative. It was like, ‘Well, does he actually care about anyone?’ And that hurts because I felt like in that last moment, I really did show that I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

In a recent tweet, Xander said he had “Nothing but gratitude for this experience, the people who have supported me, and the people of Survivor.” He went on to say, “I was out there playing to make myself proud, nobody else–and that’s exactly what I did. I never would have believed I would get here in life; it’s taught me we can’t be afraid to chase the impossible…I will always be so grateful to have had the opportunity to play.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Season 42 premieres March 9, 2022.