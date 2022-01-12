WATCH: ‘Survivor 41’s’ Xander Hastings Parachutes Into Fan’s Yard

Xander Hastings arguably became a fan favorite since his first appearance on “Survivor 41.” Many fans were rooting for him all the way until the very end, and it even became rather controversial when he lost to Erika Casupanan in a 7-1-0 jury vote.

Given his newfound popularity, it should not be a surprise that Xander is now recognized almost everywhere he goes. In fact, Xander recently shared an experience of a particularly unusual fan encounter which has more or less gone viral within the “Survivor” community.

Here’s what you need to know:

Xander Accidentally Landed in Front of a Fan’s House While Skydiving

On Tuesday, Xander shared a video on Instagram of him parachuting onto a residential street with a guide attached to his back. Xander said that he was “blown off course” during a skydiving lesson, forcing his instructor to make an impromptu landing on a quiet road.

After he landed, he was approached by a fan of the show – and of his – who had filmed the entire thing. The skydiving instructor then recorded the two of them interacting for the first time.

The fan, who goes by Jody Miller on Instagram, said on the video, “I’m walking outside, and Xander is literally parachuting into my yard like a gift from heaven!” She added that Xander is “my favorite, I love him, I was rooting so hard for him all season. I can’t believe you’re here!”

Xander himself seemed to be flattered by Miller’s love for him. “That means so much to me,” he told her. “I appreciate that so much.”

The skydiving instructor confirmed that the event was indeed genuine, saying, “I’ve been skydiving for six years and I’ve never had an experience like this.” He also told Xander and Miller, “You’ve made my day.”

Miller hinted that there was something particularly serendipitous about this encounter with Xander, who she called a “good luck charm,” saying she would tell him more off camera, but added, “Everything is meant to be, and this is just really weird. My life is weird right now and to walk outside and…[it’s just] really weird. Very weird.”

‘Survivor’ Fans Are Greatly Amused by This Chance Encounter

Fans who viewed the video online seemed to be just as surprised by the event as Miller was. “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” winner Adam Klein replied to the post, saying, “That is WILD. Incredible serendipity.” Season 32, “Kaôh Rōng” winner Michele Fitzgerald said, “This is so precious.” “Survivor” fan favorite and two-time player Woo Hwang also added, “Ahaha Yo, that’s wild!! 😲😆🤙🏼”

Others echoed the sentiment of just how serendipitous such an encounter was. One fan on Reddit said that “If Xander literally fell out from the sky onto my driveway I would simply collapse.” Another said, “Imagine going to get your mail and your favorite survivor player just falls from the sky in front of your house 😂”

This is not the only time a fan has met a noteworthy “Survivor” castaway (usually when that happens, fans are quite vocal about it online), but Xander literally falling out of the sky “like a gift from heaven” only a few weeks after the end of his season is certainly a story that would stick with any fan of the show for years down the line.

“Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.