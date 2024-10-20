Fans Defend ’80s Pop Star After ‘Unrecognizable’ Photo Claim: ‘Still Hot’

The 1980s-era pop star Susanna Hoffs looked “unrecognizable” in new photos taken on a grocery run, a story says on DailyMail.com, but fans quickly leapt to Hoffs’ defense on social media, declaring that she looks “great.”

According to DailyMail.com, the former member of “The Bangles” had “stopped by an upscale Bristol Farms store for some groceries.” The site reports that Hoffs is “rarely pictured in public” and “looked unrecognizable thanks to her minimally made-up face and casual ensemble.”

However, fans quickly rushed to defend Hoffs, who is 65. “So are we shaming 65yr olds for looking like beautifully age appropriate women now? I hate social media,” wrote one person on X, sharing the photos.

https://twitter.com/VERBAL_CHANCLA/status/1847719659149414524

Another person wrote, “Is that Susanna Hoffs? She looks great! Every straight man my age went into complete hormonal overload when this thing was on MTV.”

https://twitter.com/LeftDial/status/1847755695195607351

“She aged really well. Still hot,” another fan wrote.

Susanna Hoffs Frequently Posts to Her Instagram Page

Hoffs is active on social media. “Wishing you a grand day. And have some fun :)” she said in a recent view posted to her Instagram page on October 4.

On September 30, she posted a video showing her dancing. “Songs I recorded in the 90s that were lost but now found! Here’s a snippet for you of I Will Take Care of You. I hope you enjoy!” she wrote.

“Thank you SO MUCH for supporting my music! Grateful, Susanna. ‘The Lost Record’ will be available for the first time October 18th, recorded in 1999.”

She also shared a throwback video of her singing with “The Bangles,” and wrote, “It takes me so long to figure out what to wear. Ugh. Does this happen to you too?!! #manicmonday #retro #80s.”

Hoffs is also active on X.

Susanna Hoffs Recently Discussed the Release of a New Record of ‘Lost’ Songs

https://twitter.com/SusannaHoffs/status/1636868790175531011

Hoffs discussed “The Lost Record” collection of songs with Billboard in October 2024.

She said she was having “this sort of identity crisis. I was a mom and married to a filmmaker and living this so-called grownup-life and finding myself at a crossroads, like, ‘How do I juggle all this stuff?’ and trying to figure out how to ‘Do it all,’” she told Billboard.

“I grew up in the Bangles but the Go-Go’s had come before that and they had really inspired me, the idea of an all-girl band,” Hoffs told Billboard.

She explained to Billboard why the songs were not released before. “I think it became a little bit fraught,” she told Billboard. “There was some discourse between some of the personalities, I think, and maybe it was because the Bangles wanted to get back together and I felt that I had to park this, somehow, for the greater good. It was so long ago. It was just, like the stars were not aligning or something, and I had to shelve it.”

She added, “It was such a reflective time, a really emotional time. I think when your emotions are right up at the surface like that it’s a great time to write songs.”