SwipenSnap on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Alina Kravchenko took her patented baby ointment applicator product, SwipenSnap, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if one of the investors wanted a part in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, Kravchenko “works her magic to make taking care of newborns a little easier with her patented design.” Kravchenko pitched her product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Daniel Lubetzky.

Here’s what you should know about SwipenSnap on Shark Tank:

1. The Founder Had Her Son When She Was 23

According to a blog post on the company website, Kravchenko had her son when she was 23 years old in 2009. She says she worked three jobs while she was pregnant in order to make ends meet.

“After facing my greatest fear of being alone and pregnant, I felt fearless,” she writes. “It was when I felt God, a warm presence inside of me that I could not explain. It was something I could not touch or see, but it felt more real than anything I have ever seen or touched.”

She says that’s what made her decide to invent SwipenSnap.

2. The Product Was Invented With Single Parents in Mind

Because Kravchenko was a single mother, she had a hard time with certain products but specifically with ointment, she explains in her introduction post.

“When I became a single mom and was faced with the struggles of applying the messy water-resistant ointment on my son while trying to keep one hand on him at all times (as my pediatrician strongly urged me to, to prevent him from falling),” she writes. “I thought about all of the parents that had to face the same problem, over and over again.”

She decided to come up with a solution that would allow single mothers and fathers to have an easier time with the ointment process.

3. SwipenSnap Adds Convenience For Parents

According to the blog post, SwipenSnap works as more than just a diaper cream applicator.

“It is literally over ten minutes saved a day, an anxiety reliever (from the stress of your baby potentially rolling off the changing table), and a mess preventer,” the website reads. “For those of you who have dealt with the water-resistant diaper cream getting stuck under your nails and ruining your favorite outfits, you know what I am talking about.”

Kravchenko adds that the company is her dream come true.

4. The Product is a Two-Part Applicator for Diaper Cream

According to the company website, SwipenSnap is an applicator for diaper cream that allows people to use only one hand instead of two. The lid is compatible with most diaper creams, and the suction cup that is the second part allows users to use only one hand instead of two.

“SwipenSnap will save you about two minutes every diaper change – and with an average of ten diapers per day that is a total of twenty minutes per day, adding up to almost 100 hours per year,” the website reads.

It has also been proven to be hygienic according to a case study.

5. SwipenSnap is Available to Purchase Online

The applicator is available to purchase online from the company website. The two-part kit sells for $19.00.

The product has a number of five-star reviews on the website, with many people praising the convenience that the product offers.

“This invention is AMAZING!!!” one person wrote. “Buy it because it will make your life SO MUCH EASIER.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Kravchenko gets a deal from one of the Sharks.

