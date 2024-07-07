Sydney Sweeney Posts Revealing ‘Chaotic’ Mirror Selfies, Dividing Fans

“Anyone But You” actress Sydney Sweeney posted a series of what she called “chaotic” mirror selfies on her Instagram page.

“I dont do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic,” Sweeney wrote on July 6 in the caption of the post, which has had more than 3.9 million likes on Instagram in just one day. You can see the photos below.

The series of photos show Sweeney posing in multiple different ways, including one close-up photo that is quite revealing and another with her tongue sticking out. Fan reaction in the comment thread was mixed.

Some Fans Didn’t Like Sydney Sweeney’s Mirror Selfies But Others Were Enraptured

Some fans didn’t like the selfies, but others did. Reaction was mixed in the comment thread on the mirror selfie post.

“i almost feel like she’s purposely trying to oversexualize herself at this point, which sells, so like good for her… i just wonder how it feels emotionally for her,” wrote one person. Wrote another person, “You say you dont want to only be talked about for your chest but you post pictures like this nonstop ? Gotta make a bag somehow 😭”

“She’s beautiful in any picture but these mirror selfies aren’t all that. Chaotic would be doing a pause game lol but these are basic,” wrote another.

However, a male fan wrote, “In my dreams, we are married. 😂❤️” Another man wrote, “Love the photos thank you for sharing.”

The 26-year-old Sweeney is taken, however. According to People Magazine, she is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. She has been linked to him since 2018, according to People.

That she keeps private.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me,” she told UK Glamour in 2023.

Sydney Sweeney, Who Has Millions of Instagram Followers, Was Dressed in Clothing From the Miu Miu Fashion Line

Before the mirror selfies, Sweeney had not posted on her Instagram page since May, when she posted a photo showing her lying in a hammock and captioned it, “you, me, tank, and @jimmychoo … looks like the start of a perfect summer.”

Sweeney has 20.5 million followers on Instagram.



According to Teen Vogue, Sweeney wore a “paisley-patterned cropped strapless top and matching mini skirt” that included a Miu Miu fashion line label.

Page Six gave the price breakdown, reporting that the entire look was Miu Miu. It included a “printed poplin miniskirt ($1,463) and matching top ($856)” as well as “a Miu Miu ivy canvas tote bag ($1850),” according to Page Six.

The bag she carried is a “Miu Miu tote bag with a matching paisley bandana tied onto it,” according to Teen Vogue. Sweeney is a brand ambassador for the Miu Miu label, Teen Vogue reported. The magazine added that her shorter hairstyle is one that she has been sporting since March, when she showed up at a Miu Miu fashion show.

According to Page Six, Sweeney recently moved into a $13.5 million mansion in Florida and has been photographed in a bikini several times this summer.