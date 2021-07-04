Taco Bell’s 4th of July Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Fourth of July! Are you wanting to grab a bean burrito or crispy taco at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food to give you some energy as you make it from one celebration to the next, or if you simply prefer having your entire Independence Day meal catered by Taco Bell, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on July 4th, 2021. We have good news. Most locations are expected to be open today.

Most Taco Bell Locations Are Open for Independence Day 2021, But Hours Can Vary

Most Taco Bell locations are open for July 4, 2021. However, this isn’t guaranteed. A representative of Taco Bell confirmed with Heavy that hours can vary by location for the holiday this year. This means that even if your local Taco Bell is open, they might have shorter hours for the holiday.

You can check your local Taco Bell’s hours of operations at tacobell.com/locations before heading over for a visit.

Taco Bell lists many of its open and closing hours on its website here, and it says that Taco Bell is open on the 4th of July. Go here to see a full list of locations per state.

The only holidays when Taco Bell is typically closed are Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Taco Bell Specials & Promotions

Taco Bell has a number of specials and promotions right now.

The BOGO Grande Crunchwrap Meal is only available through today. (Yes, July 4 is the last day it’s available in most locations.) To redeem this special, add two Grande Crunchwrap Meals to your cart (and make sure your cart total is $15 or more before taxes, fees, and tips.)

You’ll also get a free Crunchwrap Supreme just for joining Taco Bell (Beta) Rewards on your app. You’ll get free rewards, exclusive offers, bonus point challenges, and a free birthday gift. There’s also a new Taco Bell challenge every Monday where you can earn rewards.

Taco Bell currently has a limited-time offer for its Naked Chicken Chalupa. It’s also offering a Naked Chicken Chalupa meal that includes a taco, burrito, and a drink. The Grande Crunchwrap and Grande Crunchwrap Meal are also available right now, along with the Grande Nachos Box, the My Cravings Box, and the Baja Blast Colada Freeze. This special limited-time offer is likely going to last through July 21.

Taco Bell says the Grande Crunchwrap is “double the layers and 2x the protein as the original” (Crunchwrap Supreme.)

Of course, you can still get your favorite menu items too, including tacos, burritos, sides, drinks, nachos, combos, party packs, the Value Menu, and specialty items like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Power Menu Bowls, Black Bean Quesarito, Cheesy Roll-Up, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Tostado, Quesarito, and more.

If your favorite item is the Chili Cheese Burrito, Reddit’s Living Mas subreddit has launched a Chili Cheese Burrito Locator where you can find which restaurants are serving the fan-favorite item.

