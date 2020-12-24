Taco Bell’s Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Are you wanting to grab some crispy tacos or burritos for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food at the end of the day or you prefer celebrating your entire Christmas meal with tacos, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Hours of Operation Vary on Christmas Eve

Taco Bell is open on Christmas Eve, but the hours may vary. A representative told Heavy: “Hours of operations vary on Christmas Eve and we recommend fans check with their local Taco Bell directly for their hours.”

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell near you and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Taco Bell has a lot of specials right now that you might enjoy. Nacho Fries are returning today a representative told Heavy, so you’ll want to grab them if you visit. A press release notes: “Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries will be available nationwide at participating locations for a limited time starting December 24 for the second time this year… This iconic menu offering was first introduced to Taco Bell fans in January 2018 and quickly became the brand’s most successful menu item.”

Taco Bell Is Closed on Christmas Day

A representative told Heavy: “We can confirm that our restaurants are closed on Christmas Day.”

Taco Bell’s website also notes that the chain is closed on Christmas. It’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but the hours may vary.

There are still many other options even though Taco Bell is closed on Christmas Day. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and serving meals for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open today include Applebee’s, Domino’s (some locations), McDonald’s (some locations), Ruth’s Chris, Sonic, IHOP, Perkins, Denny’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, some Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Fleming’s, Panda Express, Buca di Beppo, Marie Callender’s, Benihana, Del Taco, Fogo de Chao, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shoney’s, and more. (Just keep in mind that some hours may vary locally, so double-check with restaurants near you to confirm that they are open today.)

Once you return to Taco Bell on December 26, there are lots of great items to enjoy.

USA Today reported that Taco Bell might also be bringing back the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, the Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack, and the Bacon Club Chalupa on December 24. The Loaded Nacho Taco is a tortilla with beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, and red strips.

In August, Taco Bell removed a number of menu items, including the Beefy Fritos Burrito, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and more. The Shredded Chicken Burrito and the Mexican Pizza were also removed, along with Pico de Gallo.

A lot of your favorites are still available though, like crispy tacos, bean burritos, the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, the Quesarito, and nachos.

