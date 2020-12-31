Is Taco Bell Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

It’s time to finally say goodbye to 2020. If you’re wanting some tacos or burritos for New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021, then Taco Bell has you covered. Most locations are expected to be open for both holidays.

Taco Bell Is Open, But Hours May Vary

According to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, hours may vary by location. So you’ll definitely want to check your local Taco Bell’s hours before heading over.

Check the location of a Taco Bell near you and its hours by clicking here. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state. It’s also worth noting that hours may vary due to pandemic regulations, and some locations may only offer drive-through service with dine-in options closed. Checking your local Taco Bell can help you determine these regulations too.

The holidays where Taco Bell is typically closed include Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, and some locations may close early on New Year’s Eve or Christmas Eve. Taco Bell is open for all other holidays, according to its website, including New Year’s Day, Columbus Day, Presidents Day, Mother’s and Father’s Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Easter, and the 4th of July.

Taco Bell Specials & News

Your cravings for #NachoFries have haunted you long enough. Run to Taco Bell because they’re back. pic.twitter.com/lCcSIFxA7P — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 28, 2020

Nacho Fries returned on December 24, a representative told Heavy, so you’ll want to grab them if you visit since they’re only available for a limited time.

Oh, yeah. They're back. Dip in and grab Nacho Fries today. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 27, 2020

A press release notes: “Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries will be available nationwide at participating locations for a limited time starting December 24 for the second time this year… This iconic menu offering was first introduced to Taco Bell fans in January 2018 and quickly became the brand’s most successful menu item.”

Nachos. Tacos. No need to decide or pick sides—the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco is back. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 29, 2020

Taco Bell is also offering Nacho Fries Bell Grande for a limited time, along with a Loaded Nacho Taco and a Bacon Club Chalupa. The Loaded Nacho Taco comes with beef, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, and red strips. The Bacon Club Chalupa comes with chicken, three-cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado ranch sauce.

Of course, all the favorites are on the menu too, including value menu items like the Chicken Chipotle Melt, the Beef Burrito, the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, the Cheesy Roll Up, the Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and the Cinnamon Twists.

Some participating Taco Bell locations are offering a special where you can download or update the Taco Bell app and earn points for ordering food. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent and you’ll earn a reward for every 250 points. You’ll be offered a selection of favorites just for signing up, such as a free Doritos Locos Taco. You’ll also be notified about exclusive offers and special deals, along with bonus point challenges, and a free birthday gift.

In August, Taco Bell removed a number of menu items, including the Beefy Fritos Burrito, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and more. The Shredded Chicken Burrito and the Mexican Pizza were also removed, along with Pico de Gallo.

