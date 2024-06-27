‘Pirates of Caribbean’ Actor Killed by Shark Bite Is Remembered for ‘Bravery’

“Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Tamayo Perry was remembered in tributes by loved ones and friends after he was killed by a shark bite while surfing in Hawaii, according to Hawaii News Now.

“I can be seen on movies such as Charlie’s Angels 2, Blue Crush, and Pirates of the Caribbean 4, as well as on the hit T.V. shows Lost and Hawaii Five-0,” Perry wrote in his bio on the Oahu Surfing Experience website. “I have also landed national/international ad campaigns for Nissan Xterra -which aired during the NFL playoffs and Winter Olympics, and appeared in a Coke-a- Cola Commercial.”

Lt. Dave Wassel of the Honolulu Ocean Department told Hawaii News Now that the death is a “very unique situation.”

“There’s nothing in the handbook of how to navigate this. There are people alive today because of the successful CPR he has performed on them. It’s something you can’t say about a lot of people, so it’s great to see,” he told the site.

According to NBC News, Perry was killed by the shark on Sunday, June 23, while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore during a break from his duties as a lifeguard. First responders received a call that a surfer had “been fatally injured in a shark attack,” around 1 p.m., CNN reported. He was brought to the shore via jet ski but pronounced dead, CNN reported.

Loved Ones Remembered Tamayo Perry’s Christian Faith

Surfing legend #TamayoPerry has died following a shark attack in Oahu, Hawaii. https://t.co/DZBBI3ClHc pic.twitter.com/7l3GTOsWmW — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2024

Emilia Perry, Perry’s wife, told NBC News that he kissed her goodbye on Sunday before the attack, describing it as “just like every other day.”

“When I got home, it was real,” she told NBC. “But I also knew in my heart that he was really happy” because he was in heaven.

Jesse King, Perry’s friend and a fellow lifeguard, told NBC: “We got him, and nobody got a chance to say goodbye.”

Both King and Emilia Perry told NBC News that they are comforted by their knowledge of Tamayo Perry’s strong Christian faith.

“It just takes a certain person and a special skill, because there’s not many people that can tackle the North Shore as a lifeguard. It’s definitely for the, you know, the top, the best of the best,” Emilia Perry said to NBC.

Lindsay Hayes wrote on Facebook, “This is a heartbreaking post for me and all that knew Tamayo Perry. My time with him and his wife Emilia was short but so memorable. A perfect couple. They were a match made in heaven, the kind of love we all dream about. Tamayo was the friendliest guy and you were guaranteed to laugh at any moment. My heart breaks for his wife Emilia and all my friends and family on the North Shore. He was a legend and I know his legacy will continue on.”

The Honolulu Mayor Said Tamayo Perry ‘Exemplified Bravery’ & a ‘Deep Sense of Duty’

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wrote on his Facebook page, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our incredibly dedicated City and County of Honolulu lifeguards, who tragically lost his life in an apparent shark attack on the North Shore. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues in Ocean Safety during this incredibly difficult time.”

He added:

Tamayo Perry, an eight-year veteran of Ocean Safety and well-known North Shore waterman, exemplified bravery, commitment and a deep sense of duty, serving our community with unwavering dedication. His heroic actions and tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors will never be forgotten. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we are reminded of the inherent risks faced by our lifeguards daily, and we extend our deepest gratitude for their service. The City and County of Honolulu stands with our Ocean Safety community and will provide all necessary support during this period of mourning. We ask the community to join us in honoring his memory and to keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

In his bio on the Oahu Surfing Experience, Perry wrote, “I was born and raised here on O’ahu in a small country town just east of the North Shore. I’ve been surfing professionally for over 15 years and surfing the world’s deadliest wave is what I got paid for (Pipeline).”

He added, “In 1999, I was launched onto the world stage when winning the prestigious Pipeline Master trials. This allowed me a spot in the main event where I was able to upset the #1 World Title Contender, showcasing my skills in some of the biggest, rawest wave conditions the Pipe Masters competition has ever seen.”