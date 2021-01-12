‘1000-LB Sisters’: Tammy & Amy Slaton’s Stepfather Dies Suddenly at 62

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman, who star on TLC’s 1000-LB Sisters, took a break from social media after learning their stepfather, Robert Franklin “Frank” Rednour suddenly died on January 6, 2021, as stated in his obituary. He was 62.

Tammy alerted her Instagram followers that they were mourning their stepfather’s death which is why there weren’t able to respond as quickly to fans’ messages. She wrote on January 8, “Hey if you’re trying to message Amy and I please give us time to reply we’re trying to deal with a death in our family.”

Rednour died at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. “He was a volunteer dispatcher, rescue, and firefighter for several years and then worked as a full-time firefighter for 5 years,” his obituary states.

“Robert also was a bus driver for 10 years and he retired from the Union County Road Department after 13 years of service. He loved his dogs, enjoyed fishing, sightseeing, and bird watching.”

Rednour is survived by his wife Darlene Rednour, with whom he’s been married since 2013. Darlene is Tammy and Amy’s mother. Both Darlene and her husband briefly appeared on 1000-LB Sisters last season, however, they did not support their daughters’ weight loss goals.

When Amy asked her mother to go dress shopping with her before renewing her vows with her husband Michael Halterman, Darlene declined. Her mother also opted out of attending the couple’s original wedding, according to Soap Dirt.

Amy tried again to make amends with her mother by asking Darlene if she would walk her down the aisle during the vow renewal ceremony, which was heavily featured during Season 1 of their reality series. However, Darlene again declined. Neither her mother nor stepfather attended the event.

Rednour Had 2 Kids & 5 Stepchildren

In addition, to daughter Crystal Collins, and son Wayne Rednour, Rednour was a stepfather to five adult children, including Tammy and Amy.

Following her father’s death, Collins wrote on her Facebook page, “My Dad Robert Rednour most of you know him as Frank gain his angel wings last night. I’m going to miss you dad and love you so much. Rip and you don’t have to suffer anymore.”

Wayne also posted a tribute on his Facebook page. He wrote, “You will always be loved you will always be missed you will always be in our hearts you will never be forgotten.”

Rednour is also survived by his three brothers, three sisters, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 12 step-grandchildren. His memorial was scheduled for January 11 at the Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Amy Slaton’s Due Date Was Scheduled 1 Day After Rednour’s Death



After the Season 2 premiere of 1000-LB Sisters premiered, Amy posted the link to her Amazon baby registry on her Instagram profile. After clicking on the link, the registry revealed that the reality star’s expected due date was January 7, 2021.

It’s been a stressful few months for the Slaton sister. In addition to the unexpected death of their stepfather, Tammy, as shown in the Season 2 premiere, has nearly gained all the weight back she lost last season. As for Amy, she was instructed by her doctor to wait two years before getting pregnant. Due to her weight and recent weight-loss surgery, Amy is incredibly nervous about giving birth.

While the Slaton sisters finished filming Season 2 months ago, fans of the series are wondering if Amy has since given birth. Thus far, neither Amy nor Tammy have revealed any hint on their social media channels as to whether or not there’s a newborn child in their family. Viewers will just have to wait and see.

