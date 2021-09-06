Target Labor Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Labor Day 2021! As you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s hours are near you today. Is your local Target open? Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, the good news is that Target stores are indeed open today for the holiday on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Target Is Open for Labor Day 2021

A representative from Target confirmed with Heavy that Target is open for its normal business hours for Labor Day. But these normal store hours can vary by location. To find a store’s local hours, use Target.com’s “Find a store” feature. This feature allows you to choose the store near you and view all the store’s hours for the upcoming week.

To see your local store’s hours, you can also visit the store finder here.

In many locations, Target is also offering free same-day delivery when you spend $50 via Shipt. Target also offers curbside pickup (called Drive Up) through its Target App if you don’t want to shop indoors — and the service is free. Just shop in the Target App and choose Drive Up at checkout. Then you’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup. Then just switch your option to “Drive Up” in the app once your order is ready and let the app know what kind of vehicle you will be arriving in. Park in a designated “Drive Up” area and let the app know when you’re there. Your car will be loaded up with all your items. Not every location has Drive Up, so check your app to determine if your Target offers this option.

Target Labor Day Specials

Check out Target’s top deals page for Labor Day holiday specials and deals.

You can see Target’s weekly ad here. Local deals may include specials on cleaning supplies, toilet paper, Kleenex, trash bags, detergent, bathroom care, costumes for dogs and cats, cat litter, baby high chairs and other baby supplies, diapers, children’s clothes, women’s clothes, watches, phones, TVs, games, toys, kitchen appliances, furniture, vacuum cleaners, picnic supplies, and more. Of course, exact specials may vary by location, so check out your local weekly ad for details.

Pandemic Safety Measures

Target still has a number of safety measures in place due to the pandemic. The stores still have increased safety and disinfecting measures in place, along with Plexiglass shields at checklanes, social distancing reminders, and more. Target also has options for contactless in-store payment using a mobile payment option in the Target app, along with MyCheckout devices at many stores across the country.

Regarding masks, Target’s website noted: “The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic. Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country. Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates