Target Memorial Day Hours 2021: Are Stores Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day 2021 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, Target can be a good solution.

All Target stores are open today. Here’s the latest information.

Target Is Open for Memorial Day

Although Target closed on many holidays, the store is open for its normal hours on Memorial Day today, a representative confirmed with Heavy.

Target’s opening and closing hours may vary by location and region, although Target’s website notes that most stores are still closing at 10 p.m. local time. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here. A Target representative also shared: “To find a store’s hours, use Target.com’s ‘Find a store’ feature to select your store and view the store hours for the upcoming week.”

If you don’t want to shop in-store, you can still take advantage of curbside services where Target employees will load up your trunk for free (if you use the Target app) or delivery services. Same day delivery is available through the app or at Target.com.

Target has a number of Memorial Day sales listed on its website here if you’re wanting to shop. This includes up to 25% off select chairs, outdoor furniture and rugs, bed and bath supplies, rugs, mattresses, window treatments, and 50% off select home items.

You can also see Target’s weekly ad here. Although specials may vary by location, the Memorial Day specials could include BOGO on some ground beef products, specials on sparkling water, specials on certain ice cream and chip brands, discounts on drinks and food, discounts on certain cat and dog supplies and food items, discounts on seasonal bowl designs, and more.

Target Is Offering COVID-19 Vaccines

Target has been working with CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at its in-store CVS pharmacies. They’re now accepting walk-in or scheduled appointments at the in-store CVS pharmacies. If you want to make an appointment, you’ll need to do so through CVS’s website.

To find the closest CVS Pharmacy at a Target near you, you can check the locator here.

Target’s website notes: “Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.”

The site also notes: “While we continue to operate with capacity limits that adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, it is not generally impacting our ability to welcome all guests who want to shop in our stores.”

On Tuesdays, Target still has a dedicated shopping time for seniors during the first hour the store is open, and for at-risk or vulnerable guests.

