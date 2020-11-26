Target Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you’re needing to stop by a grocery store at the last minute or prefer a delivery of your last-minute supplies, you’re likely wondering if Target is open today. Although Target is typically open on Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you this year. Target is closed for Thanksgiving 2020.

Target Is Closed for Thanksgiving 2020

Unlike many other years, Target is actually closed for Thanksgiving 2020 this year. The chain made the announcement after Walmart announced that it would be closing for the holiday.

In a July news release, Target CEO Brian Cornell said: “The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic. This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

Target last closed its stores on Thanksgiving in 2011, USA Today reported.

Which Stores Are Open Today?

So without Target as an option, which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day for your shopping needs? Well, Walmart is also closed so you can skip that one.

Many CVS and Walgreens locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, HEB stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. Most Whole Foods stores are expected to be open, as are most Sprouts Farmers Markets, Kroger, Safeway, Ralphs, Shaws, Acme, Winn-Dixie, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Food Lion, Food 4 Less, Meijer, Food Bazaar, Hy-Vee, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Giant, and others. So as you can see, there are still quite a few options of places where you can go to pick up supplies for Thanksgiving today. Or if you prefer delivery, many may also offer delivery or curbside pickup options.

Please note that local hours for any of the stores listed above might vary due to pandemic regulations. So before heading over to any store, call the one near you and double-check that it’s open and check on the store hours. The stores may have limited hours or some may not be open, so it’s best to check first.

Target Stores Are Opening on Black Friday at 7 AM

On Black Friday, Target stores are open at 7 a.m., according to a press release. Of course, some stores might be different due to local regulations, so check those first before heading over. To see your local store’s hours, you can also visit the store finder here.

Check out Target’s top deals page for the latest and best deals from the store for Black Friday. You can see Target’s weekly ad here. Target began offering holiday deals in October so shoppers could have more flexibility.

Target is offering curbside pickup (called Drive Up) through its Target App if you’re still staying away from shopping indoors. Just shop in the Target App and choose Drive Up at checkout. Then you’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup. Let them know you’re on the way, park in the designated spot, and then let them know that you’re here. Your car will be loaded up with all your items. It’s really simple! Most items are eligible for Drive Up (but not perishable food, flowers, or adult beverages at this time.) You’ll have three days to pick up your order once you place it.

If Drive Up isn’t available, you can order ahead and pick it up at the store, where your order will be waiting for you.

