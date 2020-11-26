Target’s Black Friday 2020 Hours & Specials

Target was closed on Thanksgiving Day, so what are the store’s hours for Black Friday? The chain is indeed reopening for Black Friday, but it is not opening on Thanksgiving Day itself this year.

Target Stores Are Opening for Black Friday at 7 AM

On Black Friday, Target stores are open at 7 a.m., according to a press release. Of course, some stores might be different due to local regulations, so check first before heading over. To see your local store’s hours, you can visit the store finder here.

Target’s press release noted:

Our guests’ and teams’ safety is our top priority. And as guests gravitate to contactless shopping options, we’ve not only enhanced our same-day services, we’ve made nearly all of our Black Friday Now deals available via Drive Up and Order Pickup. Plus, we’ve made more deals than ever available via same-day delivery with Shipt, too. And guests are loving the flexibility to shop when and how they want and get their goods the same day, with no membership required. So far this month, millions more guests scored deals via contactless same-day services Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt than last November. The most popular picks shopped via same-day services? Kitchen appliances like coffee makers and air fryers, men’s and women’s apparel and trees and lighting to get a jump on holiday decorating.

Target Kicked Off Online Deals Early for Flexible Shopping

In order to accommodate shoppers, Target began offering Black Friday Now deals early leading up to Black Friday.

Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a press release: “Our completely new approach to Black Friday is giving guests flexibility to safely get the best holiday deals on their own terms. Guests are taking advantage of our safe, contactless options—including shopping in stores or online using our same-day services—to get great ‘Black Friday Now’ deals on the season’s hottest toys, electronics, apparel and more. As we look ahead to the final week of ‘Black Friday Now,’ Cyber deals and beyond, we’ll continue to prioritize safety as guests find incredible value at Target throughout the season.”

Target.com will begin serving Black Friday Now savings online even before the stores open at 7 a.m.

You can check out the latest Black Friday Now offerings here. You can also check out Target’s top deals page for the latest and best deals from the store. You can see Target’s weekly ad here.

Target noted:

Target also is providing guests assurance that they can get Target’s best deals whenever they choose to shop. Through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com. Guests can visit Target.com for “Black Friday Now” deals, to access dozens of gift lists for everyone on their list and to find more details about Cyber as they are made available.

Target is offering curbside pickup (called Drive Up) through its Target App if you’re still staying away from shopping indoors. Just shop in the Target App and choose Drive Up at checkout. Then you’ll be notified when your order is ready for pickup. Let them know you’re on the way, park in the designated spot, and then let them know that you’re here. Your car will be loaded up with all your items. It’s really simple! Most items are eligible for Drive Up (but not perishable food, flowers, or adult beverages at this time.) You’ll have three days to pick up your order once you place it.

If Drive Up isn’t available, you can order ahead and pick it up at the store, where your order will be waiting for you.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates