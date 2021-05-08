Tawny Kitaen: Daughters Post Touching Instagram Tribute

The two daughters of Tawny Kitaen, whose appearance in Whitesnake music videos led to 1980s fame, have posted a touching Instagram tribute to their mom after her death at her California home.

According to TMZ, Kitaen died in Newport Beach, California, on Friday, May 7, 2021; the coroner has not yet determined her cause of death.

Kitaen’s daughters confirmed her death on Instagram. Wynter Finley, 28, and Raine Finley, 22, wrote: “We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever.”

Wynter & Raine Are Kitaen’s Children With Pitcher Chuck Finley

Tawny Kitaen leaves behind two children, the daughters, who are her children with Major League baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, with whom she had a famously troubled marriage.

Kitaen paid tribute to the girls on Instagram in the past, writing, “My heart, and soul❤️ @wyfi @rainedayss (okay, it’s been up for a little while now trying to get your kids like your photo on your Instagram page! LOL anybody else have this problem with their kids?!!!! I think we all do!!!)”

According to Page Six, after a short marriage to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, Kitaen married baseball star Chuck Finley. He later accused her of domestic violence. The charges – TMZ said he accused her of kicking him in the face with high heel shoes – were dismissed, but Finley filed for divorce.

In addition to the Whitesnake music videos, she was known for starring in the movie “Bachelor Party” with Tom Hanks in 1984. She also starred in the movies “The Perils of Gwendoline” and “After Midnight.”

Kitaen also appeared on a game show “To Tell the Truth” in 1976.

Daily Variety reported that the coroner lists her as Tawny Finley and said she died at her home in the morning.

According to TMZ, she had well-publicized issues with drugs and alcohol, but it’s not clear whether this played any role in her death.

Kitaen Was Best Known for Her Appearances in Whitesnake & RATT Heavy Metal Music Videos

Kitaen was born in San Diego. Her first breakthrough came with the heavy metal band RATT, according to Daily Variety.

She appeared on the cover of their two albums in the 1980s. She was dating RATT’s guitarist Robbin Crosby, and she also appeared in a RATT music video as MTV and music videos became the rage. She was still in high school when they started dating and followed the band to Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

It was after this point that she starred in Whitesnake videos, writhing on a car and doing gymnastics in “Here I Go Again” in 1987. She married David Coverdale, the lead singer of Whitesnake, but the marriage only lasted two years, according to Daily Variety.

