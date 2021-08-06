Tax-Free Weekend 2021: See When It Starts, Ends, & What Qualifies

Most states are participating in tax-free weekend this weekend, although a few still have theirs scheduled for later this month. A few states also had their tax-free specials in July. Find out all the details below on when tax-free weekend starts and ends near you and if your state is participating in 2021.

Tax-Free Weekend Typically Starts at Midnight & Ends at 11:59 PM

Tax-free weekend typically starts at 12:01 a.m. on the day of the state’s first tax-free holiday. Then it typically ends right at 11:59 p.m. on the Sunday night of tax-free weekend if you’re shopping online. If you’re shopping in stores, tax-free weekend begins when the store opens on the first day and ends when the store you’re visiting is closing on the last day (which is usually on a Sunday.)

Dates & Details for States Participating in 2021

Here are the dates for the states that are participating this year, including the states that already hosted tax-free weekends. The majority of states are hosting theirs this weekend, including Florida, which started its event on July 31. This year, 17 states are participating overall, with 11 states offering specials this weekend, according to a map provided by Deal News.

Alabama: Alabama’s tax-free weekend already happened. It was July 16-18.

Arkansas: Arkansas’ tax-free weekend is taking place August 7-8. You can see the details of what qualifies here. An itemized list of what qualifies and what does not is here. This includes commonly used school supplies, qualified items of clothing less than $100 per item and qualified clothing accessories less than $50 per item.

Connecticut: In Connecticut, tax-free “weekend” is August 15-21, so it’s longer than just a weekend. Clothing and footwear that cost up to $100 per item qualify. See more details on what qualifies here.

Florida: In Florida, tax-free weekend runs July 31 through August 9 and applies to clothing less than $60 an item. Some school supplies that cost less than $15 an item also qualify, along with computers up to $1,000 (and related accessories.) Learn more here and here.

Iowa: In Iowa, tax-free weekend runs August 6-7, so it ends on a Saturday rather than on a Sunday. Qualified clothing and footwear less than $100 per item are included. See the details here.

Maryland: In Maryland, the tax-free holiday happens August 8-14, so people in this state get more than a weekend to enjoy tax-free shopping. Qualifying clothing and footwear of less than $100 qualify, along with the first $40 off a backpack. See more details here by scrolling down to “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.” A fact sheet with details is also here.

Massachusetts: In Massachusetts, tax-free weekend is August 14-15, so it’s taking place earlier than it did in 2020. Retail items that cost less than $2,500 qualify. See the full list here. The state notes: “On the sales tax holiday weekend, purchases by individuals of most retail items are not subject to the state sales tax.” These must be bought for personal use only. Tobacco and marijuana products, alcoholic beverages, meals, and motor vehicles are examples of items that don’t qualify.

Mississippi: Mississippi’s already happened July 30-July 31.

Missouri: Missouri’s tax-free weekend is August 6-8. Qualifying items include clothing of $100 or less, school supplies of $50 or less, computer “peripheral devices” and personal computers of $1,500 or less, software of $350 or less, and graphing calculators of $150 or less. A lot of districts and cities aren’t participating, however. See the details here.

New Mexico: New Mexico’s tax-free weekend is August 6-8. Qualifying items include qualifying clothing or shoes less than $100 per unit, computers up to $1,000 (includes tablets, desktops, laptops, and notebooks), computer hardware up to $500, and school supplies less than $30 per unit. See the details here.

Ohio: Ohio’s event is August 6-8 and includes qualifying clothing or shoes of $75 or less, school supplies of $20 or less, and school instructional materials of $20 or less. See details here.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s is August 6-8. Qualifying clothing and footwear less than $100 are tax-exempt. See the details here.

South Carolina: South Carolina’s is August 6-8. Qualifying clothes, accessories, shoes, computers, bed and bath items, and school supplies are included. This state’s tax-exempt item list is a little more expansive than some other states. See the details here.

Tennessee: Tennessee’s tax-free weekend already happened July 30-August 1.

Texas: Texas’ tax-free weekend is August 6-8. Qualifying backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and footwear of less than $100 each are tax-exempt. See more details here.

Virginia: Virginia’s tax-free weekend is August 6-8. Tax-exempt items include qualifying clothing and footwear of $100 or less per item, along with school supplies of $20 or less. per item. Emergency items and energy-saving items are also exempt this weekend. See the details here.

West Virginia: West Virginia’s tax-free weekend already took place July 30-August 2.

In most states, you can also buy eligible items tax-free online. That means that if you’re shopping online in a state that’s tax-free, you’ll be able to shop tax-free throughout the weekend. However, remember that each online store behaves differently. So before you purchase an item, double check to see if the tax is being applied or not.

