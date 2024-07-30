‘Ferocious’ Knife Attack at Taylor Swift Event Was ‘Like a Horror Movie’: Report

A “ferocious” knife attack in England left two children dead and nine others injured at a Taylor Swift dance class event on July 29, Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a news conference.

A witness told BBC the scene was “horrendous” and they had “never seen anything like it” after the attack unfolded at the facility on Hart Street in Southport, England. The Associated Press reported that a witness described the stabbing aftermath as being “like a scene from a horror movie.”

Colin Parry, an auto body shop owner, told AP most victims were “young girls,” adding, “The mothers are coming here now and screaming,” Parry said. “It is like a scene from a horror movie. … It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

According to AP, witnesses heard “blood-curdling screams” and saw fleeing children “covered in blood.”

The AP reported that the mass stabbing occurred at a “Taylor Swift-themed workshop” that was for children ages 6 to 11 and was led by yoga and dance instructors.

In a July 29 press conference published on the website of The Independent, Kennedy confirmed that two children died “as a result of the injuries sustained in this morning’s knife attack.”

When police arrived, “They were shocked to find that multiple people, many of them children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack,” she said.

She said nine other children “have been injured,” with six in critical condition. All of the injured suffered stab wounds, she said in the news conference. The two injured adults are in critical condition, she said.

A Teenage Suspect Is Accused in the Attack, But His Motive Is Unclear, Police Said

According to Kennedy, the suspect is a 17-year-old male who was “arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.”

The motive remains unclear for the incident, but counter-terrorism authorities have offered support to local police, she added. At this time, though the investigation is not being treated as “terrorism-related,” she said.

He is from Banks in Lancashire, she said, and he is being interviewed. The suspect’s name was not released.

According to Kennedy, police received reports of a stabbing at 11:47 a.m. on July 29.

She said that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance class when the suspect, “armed with a knife,” walked inside and started to attack the children.

The Injured Adults Were ‘Bravely’ Trying to Protect the Children, the Police Official Said

According to Kennedy, the injured adults were “bravely” trying to protect the children. She did not name the adults; however, DailyMail.com reported that businessman Jonathan Hayes “was among those who tried to intervene. He was stabbed in the leg as he tried to disarm the knifeman.”

Kennedy said she couldn’t imagine the pain and suffering the families were going through, and she said she sent condolences to them.

Ryan Carney told AP his mother saw children “covered in red, covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales offered support for the families and first responders in an Instagram story post.