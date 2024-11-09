Taylor Swift Stuns in Photos After 8 Hour Dinner With Friend: Report

Taylor Swift was photographed leaving what a photo agency said was an 8-hour dinner in New York City with her friend, Zoe Kravitz, according to TMZ.

Page Six reported that Swift “stunned” in a Vivienne Westwood dress. “Omg TAYLOR she looks absolutely amazing,” a fan wrote on X. “Taylor is just a beautiful vibe ❤️🥹,” wrote another fan.

“Taylor Swift had a LOOOOONG dinner Friday night with pal Zoë Kravitz, and at the end of the evening it kinda showed!” TMZ reported on November 9, the day after the dinner.

Swift was captured on video walking into the members-only club. Photos of her night out were also widely shared on X.

TMZ reported that the photo agency says the dinner at Chez Margaux lasted for eight hours. According to TMZ, “On her way out, the superstar seemed a bit unsteady,” referring to Swift. Video captured Swift clutching the railing as she slowly made her way down the stairs upon leaving the restaurant.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kravitz were accompanied by comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael.

Taylor Swift Wore a Look by Vivienne Westwood for the Evening Out

According to People, Swift was decked out for the dinner in Vivienne Westwood.

She wore a Vivienne Westwood “striped corset dress in blue, yellow and red, paired with Aquazurra Twist 95 sandals in burgundy velvet,” People reported, and carried a “Vivienne Westwood Granny Frame purse in black leather.”

In March, Carmichael told Jimmy Kimmel, according to People, “Taylor Swift’s my best friend. Like, I’m not her best friend, but she’s my best friend,” he joked. “Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift? I called my former best friend and I was like, ‘You’re out. Taylor’s in. You never invited me on a jet to your game.'”

Zoe Kravitz’s Engagement to Actor Channing Tatum was Recently Called Off

Swift and Kravitz presumably had a lot to talk about, with Kravitz and her fiance Channing Tatum calling off their engagement in October, according to People.

They were together for three years, People reported. In August, Kravitz was still speaking lovingly about Tatum, according to People.

“Art is our love language,” Kravitz told People in August when People asked her whether she planned to work with Tatum in the future. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

Us Weekly reported that Kravitz wasn’t wearing her engagement ring for her dinner out with Swift.

Their professional lives helped cause Tatum and Kravitz to break up, Us Weekly reported.

“Travel and work were becoming an issue,” a source told Us Weekly. “They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

Tatum is focusing on his kid, Us reported. “She really doesn’t do anything but watch movies,” Tatum told Esquire. “She’s like, ‘I don’t do activities. I don’t go hiking. I just love movies.’” In addition, Esquire reported that Kravitz is not a night owl like Tatum is.