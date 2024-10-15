Taylor Swift Hit With ‘Wild’ Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral

Fans hit pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with pregnancy rumors after a photo went viral showing him with his hands clasped over her stomach, according to Athlon Sports.

However, Athlon Sports deemed the fan speculation “wild guesses,” as there is no evidence that Swift is actually pregnant, and she has faced false pregnancy rumors in the past.

The photo that sent the rumors into overdrive shows Swift “posing in front of Kelce as they embrace, hands wrapped together at her mid-section,” and Travis’ hand “is near her tummy,” Athlon Sports reported.

The photo widely circulated on social media, with some fans writing, with no evidence, that Swift is pregnant.

Swift also sparked pregnancy rumors when she was photographed at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game touching her own stomach, according to photos shared on X.

Others Fans Noted a Telling Detail in the Viral Photo That Debunks the Rumors

However, other fans noted on social media that the photo in question contains a telling detail indicating that Swift is not pregnant.

“If she was pregnant, she wouldn’t be drinking alcohol,” wrote one fan on X because Swift appears to be holding a cocktail in the picture.

“She would take a long break from touring if she were. She also wouldn’t be drinking,” another fan wrote.

“That’s a waist high hand placement. Baby bump will be lower. I dont think so,” wrote another fan on X.

Swift and Kelce have appeared very affectionate lately in public.

She’s been out on the town with Kelce in New York. On October 15, the pair showed up at a New York Yankees game where they were spotted holding hands, People reported.

MLB.com posted a video on X showing the couple doing a high-five before intertwining their hands.

On October 11, according to People, Kelce and Swift went on a double date with actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in New York City.

Swift was seen in Kansas City at a game to watch Kelce play on October 7, People reported, and she “also attended the first two games of the season,” according to People. The couple has been dating since 2023 when Kelce invited Swift to watch a Chiefs’ game after she held a concert at the stadium where they play, according to E! News.

Taylor Swift Recently Appeared in a Pregnancy Picture With Brittany Mahomes

One person who is pregnant is Swift’s friend Brittany Mahomes, and Mahomes, the wife of QB Patrick Mahomes, recently shared a photo on Instagram showing her with Swift. “Same girls, new bump🥹❤️” Mahomes wrote with the picture, which showed Swift touching her bump on Instagram.

Mahomes and her husband already share two kids, and she recently posted a family photo of them all to her Instagram page as well.

Meanwhile, Swift announced she was releasing a book of “never-before-seen photos of her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal shots and reflections written by her,” according to The Independent.

Swift has been the subject of false pregnancy rumors before on TikTok.