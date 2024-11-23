Taylor Swift Responds to Jason Kelce Baby News

Popstar Taylor Swift is responding positively to the news that Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are having another baby.

Swift liked a post by Kylie Kelce on Instagram, which read, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️”

Jason Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce also gave the couple her support, writing in the comment section of the post, “🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 Love it!!!”

Jason Kelce is the brother of Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The new baby will make Jason and Kylie Kelce’s fourth daughter.

Kylie Kelce Frequently Posts About Her Family on Her Instagram Page

Kylie Kelce frequently gives shout-outs to Jason on Instagram. “Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement. Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚” she wrote in March.

The couple already has three daughters.

In February, she wrote of one of them, “Bennie turned 1 on Friday. 🥹💕 She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck… she’s getting faster every day.”

In April 2023, she shared a wedding photo on Instagram and wrote, “4.14.18- Five years ago feels like yesterday. I love you, J.”

Fans weighed in with support on the Kylie Kelce comment thread. “This is AWESOME sauce 😂❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🙌🏼 😀” wrote one person. “Congratulations to Jason, Kylie, Wyatt, Ellie, and especially Bennett who doesn’t seem thrilled but will love having a baby around!” another person wrote.

“I’m one of four girls!!! Best life ever 💜💕 congrats Kelce family!!!!” wrote another fan. “Aww! Congratulations!! That’s such wonderful news! 💕 Love their sweaters and this photo!! 🤍” a fan wrote of Kylie Kelce’s photo. “All-girl football team in the near future perhaps?” opined another person on the Instagram thread.

“Congratulations! My aunt had 4 girls and tried one more time for a boy. She got twin girls instead 🤣” another person wrote.

Taylor Swift Is ‘Growing Closer’ to Travis Kelce’s Family, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Swift has been “growing closer” to the Kelce family in recent months.

They started dating in 2023, according to People, which reported that, on November 4, Swift sat next to Donna Kelce to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kylie Kelce was also present at that game, People reported. Swift has frequently been seen at Chiefs’ games since she started dating Travis Kelce.

In addition, according to a TikTok video, Jason and Kylie Kelce have attended Swift concerts.

The X page “Taylor Swift Updates” noted that the Kylie Kelce post like was Swift’s first like on Instagram in months.