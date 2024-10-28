Taylor Swift Plays Off Stage Malfunction in New Orleans

Who’s afraid of a little old stage malfunction? Not Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 one of Swift’s set pieces seems to have malfunctioned. The piece, dubbed by fans as the “roomba” or “Tayoomba,” appears to have come to a halt.

The piece is a platform that moves around the stage. On a typical night at the Eras Tour, Swift stands, kneels, and dances on it throughout “The Tortured Poets Department” portion of the show.

One fan, @swifferupdates, posted a video on X showing the platform at a standstill during the song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me.” Instead of staying on the platform, Swift climbs down off it and walks around the stage, thrashing as she goes. Fans immediately noticed this as new, improvised choreography, with user @penthouseheart saying “She played it off so well.”

“The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s eleventh and most recent album, released in April 2024.

Sunday night was the third and final evening of the Eras Tour at Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was also the penultimate stop in the United States. There are three locations left on the Eras Tour: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Eras Tour is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 8, 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter Makes Surprise Appearance at New Orleans Eras Tour Stop

On night two of the New Orleans Eras Tour stop, Swift treated fans to a surprise. During the acoustic portion of the evening, while Swift held her guitar, she pulled out a phone. She preceded to call Sabrina Carpenter and ask if she could “come down to the stadium real quick.” Carpenter matched her tone and replied, “That would probably take me five seconds.”

Carpenter appeared on stage in a white babydoll dress with her signature blonde bangs. The pop stars sang a mashup, starting with Carpenter’s #1 hit “Espresso” mixed with Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” and concluding with Carpenter’s “Please Please Please.”

Carpenter opened for Swift on the Eras Tour from Aug. 24, 2023, through March 9, 2024. On Feb. 23, 2023, Carpenter joined Swift on stage during an acoustic set in Sydney, Australia. The two performed a mashup of Swift’s songs “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

Carpenter has long been a Swiftie. In a June 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Carpenter says of Swift, “It is magnificent to grow up idolizing someone, and then meet them, and they are all the things that you hoped that they would be.”

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Target of Jokes at Trump Rally

At a Trump campaign rally on Sunday, Oct. 27, Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe delivered a speech that spurred mixed reactions from the crowd. In his speech, he joked “Travis Kelce might be the next O.J. Simpson.” O.J. Simpson was a 1973 NFL MVP and professional football hall-of-famer who was accused and acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift. Swift endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in an Instagram post earlier this year.

Hinchcliffe went on to joke about Swift and other celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris.