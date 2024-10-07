Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Wedding Photo Leak

Some Taylor Swift fans are upset that a picture of the singer at a private wedding was leaked on social media.

An X page that shared the photo, @ttpdhearts, wrote, “Taylor was at a wedding last weekend, she looks happy and sparkling ☺️.”

The caption on the wedding photo, which shows Swift in a dress kneeling down by a small girl, says, “When Taylor Swift is at your cousin’s, neighbor’s, friend’s wedding – It’s like you’re there too, right?” The page also shared a comment thread in which a person wrote that the wedding occurred over the weekend.

This disclosure upset some of Swift’s fans on X. “People shouldn’t post pics from private events like this. It’s an invasion of privacy,” a person wrote in the comment thread. “Somebody shouldn’t have posted this private event,” wrote another person. On Reddit, a user wrote that they felt “icky” that someone posted the wedding picture. The identity of the original poster is not clear.

Other people bashed Swift for sticking her tongue out in the photo with one person saying, “Why is her tongue out so she can grab all the attention?”

But other fans didn’t agree. “So you’re at a wedding. Obviously you were invited, so what’s wrong w posting a pic?did she/he sell the pic, now that’s a problem,” another person wrote. And other fans declared that Swift looked “beautiful” in the dress.

The Dress Was Identified by a Taylor Swift Style Influencer as a ‘Printed Jungle Dress’

According to Glamour, the photo first emerged on October 4, but may have been taken in late September.

Sarah Chappell, a “Taylor Swift style expert,” believes that Swift was wearing Montsand’s “printed jungle dress featuring a tea-length hemline,” according to Glamour. The dress has a “little fox printed towards the bottom of the dress,” Glamour reported.

Chappell posted about the dress on her Instagram page, writing, “@taylorswift attending her cousin’s wedding | September 2024.” Her page, “Taylor Swift Styled,” has more than 340,000 followers.

She identified the dress as “@montsand_official ‘Jungle Print Dress’ – $305.00,” and wrote, “Taylor recently attended the wedding of one of her cousins wearing a dress from a new-to-her brand: Montsand. The dress features a whimsical, woodland scene (omg folklore [Taylor’s Version]?! 🤪).”

The designer has the dress for sale online. The page calls it a “printed jungle dress.” All sizes of the dress were listed as still being available.

Some Fans Appreciated Taylor Swift’s Choice of an Affordable Dress

Some fans appreciated Swift’s choice of dress in the viral photo. “I love that she wears a normal, affordable brand when she’s going to an event like this. Seems small but shows a lot of respect and understanding,” one person wrote on Chappell’s comment thread.

“Love that she shows up to the family functions in her low costing dresses..she doesn’t floss out in her designer!” another wrote.

“I love that it’s actually at a price for a normal wedding guest. That’s so awesome 🥰” wrote another fan.