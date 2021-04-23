Ryan Edwards Threatens to Take Son Away From Maci Bookout

Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards said he has video evidence that could get him custody of 12-year-old son Bentley. The allegation comes amid a boiling feud with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout over Ryan’s sobriety and visitation with their son.

Ryan and his family haven’t been seeing Bentley as much since the 12-year-old created boundaries with his father, though the Edwards have blamed Maci for the distance. The feud between their two families exploded during the season nine reunion, where Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney repeatedly insulted Ryan and accused him of relapsing.

Ryan didn’t attend the reunion, but he did sit down with The Sun — his family’s go-to tabloid for interviews — where he slammed Taylor, denied using drugs again and claimed that he has “evidence” that could help him get full custody of his eldest son. Ryan also has two children with his wife Mackenzie: 2-year-old Jagger and 1-year-old Stella.

“I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time,” Ryan, 33, told the publication on April 22. “I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

The father-of-three didn’t explain what type of evidence he had obtained. As noted by The Sun, Ryan and Maci don’t have a court-mandated custody agreement. He’s in her care full-time.

Taylor Was Furious Ryan Didn’t Come to the Reunion

Taylor battled with Ryan’s father Larry at the reunion, but he took issue with Ryan not attending the special himself. Macis ex referred to her as a “b****” several times throughout the season, and Taylor called him a coward for not meeting with him in real life.

“Be a man. Come sit out here, don’t be a coward. Come sit on the couch with us,” he said during part of the reunion. “I would speak to him, he won’t speak to us.”

“…Don’t sit over there and call her a bitch, don’t pick on your son,” Taylor added. “If you got something to say, come out here and say it.”

Taylor wasn’t convinced that Ryan was sober. “This is our opinion, but it’s based off when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly hold his eyes open,” Maci’s husband said. “That’s not a place that I feel safe to send our son, with that guy.”

If Bentley were to resume seeing his biological father again, Taylor suggested that Ryan take drug tests before their visits.

Maci Took a Dig at Ryan

Maci was more reserved than her husband during the reunion, but after Ryan called Taylor a “punk b****” during an interview with The Sun she defended her husband.

“Apparently I’m a b**** & Taylor’s a punk b****… so now it’s time to expose the TRUTH about Ryan,” Maci penned via Instagram on April 22.

Her statement, which appeared on Teen Mom Talk Now, was succinct. “If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months; he might actually have a relationship with Bentley,” she told them.

Don’t miss part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

