Swiftie Books 191 Hotel Rooms for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Weekend

ew Orleans hotels have braced for Taylor Swift‘s presence. “The Eras Tour“ endures a three-night stop at the Caesars Superdome and nearly every hotel room in the city is booked. The surge in visitors has left few vacancies, as fans from across the country converge on the Crescent City for a weekend of music, community, and economic excitement.

One fan, Rebecca Fox, a native of nearby Metairie, saw this wave coming early. When Swift first announced her New Orleans tour dates, Fox jumped into action, initially requesting 20 hotel rooms. But as demand skyrocketed, she ended up reserving 191 rooms at the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue.

“They were extremely apprehensive,” Fox said, referring to the hotel’s initial hesitation about the large booking. “But I think once their marketing and sales person said, ‘I don’t think y’all understand what Taylor can do and will bring to our property,’ they changed their minds. And it’s been exciting ever since.”

Fox’s approach stemmed from her experience at a previous Swift concert in Arizona. There, she witnessed hotels dramatically increase rates and sometimes even charge double the original price. Wanting to avoid a similar situation for fellow Swifties in New Orleans, Fox paid nearly $500 per room and has since managed hundreds of Facebook inquiries for accommodations.

She emphasized that she did not profit from these bookings, keeping her rates consistent. “We want to make sure that New Orleans is the best and is the most welcoming, the safest, and that they have the best time here,” Fox said.

Law Discourse Arises From Swiftie Action

Attorney General, Liz Murrill took to social media to speak on the issue raised to her attention where some hotels in New Orleans are up-charging reservations due to the massive demand.

Murrill says “taling advantage of Louisina residents and tourists visiting our state is wrong.” She adds “state consumer protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices.”

Economic Boost for the City

Tourism leaders are anticipating a significant economic boost as a result of The Eras Tour. Hotels across the city have reached full occupancy for Friday and Saturday nights, and 80 percent capacity for Sunday night. The influx of concert-goers extends beyond the city’s downtown and French Quarter, spreading economic benefits to Uptown, Mid-City, and surrounding parishes such as Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish.

“This is more than just New Orleans, and more than just the Downtown and French Quarter area,” said Mark Romig, a representative of New Orleans & Company, accordig to Fox 8. “Once they get here, they use New Orleans as a base camp and they get out and spend money all around.”

According to Romig, the fans, or “Swifties,” contribute to the city’s reputation as they share their experiences on social media, potentially attracting future visitors. “They become ambassadors for the city and they’re spending their time on social media, sharing photos and great stories,” he explained. “It means more and more people will be in the city, and New Orleans does it better than any other city.”

Swift‘s “Eras Tour” has dominated pop culture ever since it’s start on March 17, 2023. With it currently coming to a close on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.