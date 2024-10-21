Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Contest Ends Tonight!

Attention, Swifties! It’s your last chance to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert! Heavy and EntertainmentNOW’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour sweepstakes ends tonight at midnight.

Sign up below for all the latest Taylor Swift news and be instantly entered into the contest.

The Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway Enter your information below to be entered into the Sweepstakes, and get all the latest Taylor Swift and Breaking celeb news Name Email * Subscribe

Fans have the chance to win two tickets to see Swift perform on her Eras Tour on October 26, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. local time.

The value of the two tickets is $3,200.

According to Capital FM, the concerts on this tour last approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes and Swift performs an average of 45 songs for each crowd.

The Eras Tour Will Continue … In Book Form

As Swift approaches the last leg of her Eras Tour, she has also made an announcement to get in on more Eras fun.

Swift announced on her Instagram page, “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND … The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at Target starting Nov 29th.”

No Rain Dates Scheduled for Remaining Eras Tour

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, Swift held her final “rain show” of the tour, meaning that it rained for the entire concert. Swift is known for carrying on with her concerts even when it’s pouring rain throughout the event. USA Today reported Swift explaining, “So we are obviously having a very, very special, unique kind of concert tonight, and that is the kind of concert where it just rains the entire time. That’s what we affectionately refer to as a rain show.”

She continued, “This night, tonight, was the very last opportunity we possibly could have on the Eras Tour to have a rain show because every stadium from here on out is indoors.”

The tour ends its run on December 8, 2024.

Don’t forget to sign up for your last chance at seeing Swift in action as she finishes up her Eras Tour.