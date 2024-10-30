Taylor Swift’s Dad Dishes About Her Exes & Love Life to Plane Passenger: TikTok Video

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott Swift dished about Swift’s love life, praising her boyfriend Travis Kelce, to the plane passenger sitting next to him on a flight, according to a TikTok video.

The video, posted by the page @taymoo12, is captioned, “Just Mr. Swift on my flight home from NOLA,” and “What an experience. Shout out to the AMAZING SW flight attendants, Papa Swift, and our other seat buddy.”

Page Six identified the plane passenger as Taylor Moore. Moore spoke at length in the six-minute video, praising Swift’s dad for his “sweetness,” and describing what he told her about Kelce and his daughter.

Her TikTok page says she is a travel agent. Her video starts with a clip showing her sitting next to Swift’s dad on the plane.

“He was just spilling every bit how proud he was of Taylor. A lot about his life. A lot about what they do. All of the good stuff. He was ready to tell all,” Moore says in the video. “He did also talk about how much he loved Travis for her.”

“He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family,” Moore shared, adding that Swift’s dad knew Jason Kelce’s wife’s dad before Swift began dating Travis Kelce.

“He loved them together,” she said of Swift and Kelce.

The Plane Passenger Says Taylor Swift’s Dad ‘Is a Talker’

“I’m the girl who was sitting next to Papa Swift,” Moore said in the TikTok video.

She said people were “begging” her to talk about what Swift’s father said. She said she’s not a “massive Swiftie,” although she said that Taylor Swift is a “phenomenal human being.” She said wasn’t in New Orleans for the concert. She was just passing through.

“I did notice him lining up for the plane,” she shared.

She boarded priority before him. “We ended up sitting together right in the front row.” She said she mentioned to him that she recognized him as Taylor’s dad.

“Yes, I did say, ‘Are you Taylor’s dad?’” He admitted he was, Moore said.

“He is a talker. He is the sweetest man,” she said.

She said the flight attendants at the end of the flight “came over to our row and they were ‘fangirling.'”

“He was showing us so many videos from the concert from the New Orleans shows. He was so proud,” Moore recalled, saying that Swift’s dad said things like, “Look how she does this.”

“I did not ask this man questions. He was just raving about his daughter and raving about her success,” she noted.

According to Moore, Swift’s dad talked about “how busy his lifestyle is. “

“He was just saying he’s constantly running,” she said, adding that, “He doesn’t like telling the public where he’s going.”

“We did take a picture together,” she added, but he didn’t want it posted so no one knew where he was going. She said he was on a different leg of her flight and didn’t go to Mexico, where she was heading to.

He did say he used to have a plane. “The dancers were also on another flight,” she said. “I got papa Swift on mine.”

“I thought it was super cool,” said Moore, noting that it was “a very, very early morning flight.”

She reiterated, “He was talking about how much he loves Travis.”

“He was like Woodstock was like the big thing of his time. He said, ‘I think this is going to be the big thing of our time.'” She said he meant that “the impact of this is comparable to the Woodstock following.”

“It was like talking to my dad,” she concluded, adding that he was showing her and another passenger videos.