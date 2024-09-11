Celebs & Fans React as Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Kamala Harris

After millions of Americans tuned in to watch the first and potentially only 2024 presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, pop icon Taylor Swift captured much of the nation’s attention by officially endorsing Harris for president.

The reaction to Swift’s post was, in fact, swift. Within 20 minutes, nearly two million Instagram users had liked the post, which Swift, 35, began by writing, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Tim Walz Reacted on Live TV to Taylor Swift’s Lengthy Endorsement

In the photo Swift posted with her lengthy endorsement, she was cradling one of her beloved cats — a clear nod to comments made by Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, in a 2021 Fox News interview with then-host Tucker Carlson, according to NPR.

Then a Senate-candidate, Vance lamented that the nation was being run in part by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Swift pointedly signed her endorsement post, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady”

In the second paragraph of her September 10 post, Swift shared, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

She then officially endorsed Harris by writing, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift continued, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she continued, and urged her fans to register to vote. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

One of the first public reactions from a fan and famous figure was from Walz, who happened to be appearing on MSNBC after the debate when Swift’s endorsement appeared. After Rachel Maddow read the endorsement to him live on-air, he reacted by calling the post “eloquent” and “clear.”

“I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift,” he said, and then quipped, “I say that, also, as a cat owner, a fellow cat owner.”

Millions of Fans & Many Celebrities Reacted Publicly to Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Within Minutes

In 2023, a social media post from Swift on National Voter Registration Day inspired 35,000 people to register to vote in a single day, according to USA Today.

Once Swift’s endorsement for Harris and Walz was posted, many on social media wondered if she’d have a similar level of influence over the 2024 election outcome, including one person wrote on Facebook, “Taylor Swift endorsed. That might be the ballgame. (And how crazy is this society that that might actually be true?)”

Swift kept comments on her Instagram post closed, but fans flooded social media with reactions to the news.

Those who were already fans of Harris and Walz were overjoyed, including one who tweeted, “Taylor Swift just activated the Swift Army with a formal endorsement of Kamala Harris. It puts a perfect exclamation point on tonight!”

Another gushed, “I love Taylor Swift I absolutely love Taylor. She has always been my idol, my inspiration and my Queen. She will always and forever be my Queen, my idol and my inspiration. Thank You Taylor for endorsing Kamala Harris for President. QUEEN SUPPORTING QUEEN”

Many Harris supporters also wrote posts on Facebook declaring that they’d just been swayed to become Swift fans, including one who wrote, “I think I just became a Swiftie.”

But not everyone was thrilled by Swift’s endorsement. One irritated fan tweeted, “Taylor Swift has no idea how many fans who can actually AFFORD tickets she just lost tonight. Americans don’t play about their politics. You just [expletive] up royally honey.”

Another tweeted, “Taylor Swift is not someone whose opinion I care about. She started out good, but has become a bad influence on our young people.”

Swift’s endorsement drew support from many celebrities, including “likes” from John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, Lisa Rinna, Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis, and HGTV’s Jonathan Scott. Notably, her boyfriend of a year, NFL player Travis Kelce, was not among those who liked Swift’s post on the night of the debate.