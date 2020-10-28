Jodeci’s Dalvin DeGrate Reveals Why He’s Still Friends with T-Boz of TLC

Tionne Watkins, better known as, T-Boz, a member of four-time Grammy Award winning girl-group TLC and Dalvin DeGrate, one-quarter of the 90s R&B group, Jodeci, once dated.

While they’re no longer together, the two remain great friends.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, DeGrate revealed why.

“I think it’s kind of like any breakup you have,” DeGrate told me.

“You realize after you break up how good of friends you could’ve been. There are things that probably drove you apart that had nothing to do with either one of you. Sometimes, when you have a relationship where the both of you are successful, everybody’s pulling at you from both sides and it’s hard, especially when you’re living in two different states. Sometimes, you feel like it’s tension between the two of you, but after you break up you realize that the bond that you shared before everyone was involved. When it was just me and her, we had so much fun, more like brother and sister. We played and traveled the world together, did so many fun things. But when everybody starts getting involved in your relationship, trying to give you advice and all that, that’s when the wedge starts to form between the two. And that when you guys break up and let some time pass, you realize what was more important than other’s opinions was the bond that you had between each other, you know?”

In addition to T-Boz, TLC‘s group members also include Rozonda Thomas, known as Chilli and the late Lisa Lopes, also known as Left Eye. The group released five studio albums, 13 compilation albums, six video albums, 25 singles, which included four as a featured artist, 11 promotional singles and 24 music videos. Some of their greatest hits include Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs, Unpretty and Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.

Their second studio album, “CrazySexyCool,” has sold 14 million copies worldwide and is recognized as the best-selling album of all time by a girl group in the United States.

In addition to her work with TLC, T-Boz recorded solo singles, including: Touch Myself and My Getaway.

In addition to Mr. Dalvin, members of Jodeci include DeVanté Swing, K-Ci and JoJo.

Their greatest hits catalogue includes Freekn’ You, Come & Talk To Me, Lately and Freekin’ You.

Dalvin DeGrate rapped on Jodeci tracks. He also got production and songwriting credits on Diary of A Mad Band and The Show, The After Party, The Hotel. He also played drums. He released his first solo album, Met.A.Mor.Phic, on April 18, 2000, with the single, Why Can’t We?