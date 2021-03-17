’16 & Pregnant’ Star Selena on Becoming a Young Mother

16 and Pregnant is kicking off their new season with an episode about Selena, a 16-year-old girl from Denver, Colorado, who comes from a large family. There are 18 people living in her home when MTV started to film their story and now Selena is adding one more. Selena said her pregnancy was “unexpected” and both her parents were “really upset” when she told them she was expecting a child. Still, her family allowed her boyfriend Sean to move in when they found out they were going to have a baby.

“Selena’s family does not approve of their intense and often rocky relationship, which is making it difficult for the young parents to settle down,” MTV’s description for the premiere episode of 16 and Pregnant says. “Complicating things even more, Sean’s mom Mary has a debilitating condition and he often feels torn between caring for his mom and being there for Selena and the baby.”

During an interview with Heavy, Selena, who’s now 17, revealed she was “scared” when she first found out she was pregnant. “I was mostly worried about who was going to judge me,” she said.

“I found out [I was pregnant] out with my mom,” she said. “She wasn’t that angry with me but you could tell she was a little disappointed… my dad on the other hand didn’t talk to me for a while.”

Sean, however, was “excited” about the pregnancy. “He told me he was going to be there the whole way,” Selena said.

Selena has always wanted to be a mother. “I was excited and nervous and anxious all at once,” she said. “I don’t regret her at all but if I could’ve, I would have finished school or get a house then have her later on.”

Selena’s struggled with other people’s “judgment and their comments — or even how they just looked at me” while she was pregnant. “It was very hard because I felt watched all the time,” she said. “The end of the pregnancy was probably one of the hardest times because I couldn’t even go up the stairs and I just wanted to meet her.”

It’s been difficult for Selena to maintain her friendships since becoming a mother. She said, “I lost all my friends… I maybe have three friends from high school that still talk to me.”

Selena ‘Never Expected’ to Be on ’16 & Pregnant’

MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom has been around for more than a decade, but Selena never expected she would be on the series.

“I watch them all!” she told Heavy. “We’re all different and have different stories but it was good to see someone going through the same situation that I could relate to.”

“Honestly, I never expected to be on 16 and Pregnant. Growing up my family has always watched the show and it’s so crazy I’m going to have my own!” she continued. “My pregnancy was very unexpected. I’m excited for what the future holds and I’m excited to share my story.”

She was nervous about her episode debuting. “I’m scared to see what everyone’s going to say and how they are going to judge me. But it’s my life so I will not let any comment affect me,” she said. “I’m doing this for my baby and to share my story. I’m showing the true side to being a teen mom and all the hardships it comes with– it’s not easy.”

Selena ‘Wouldn’t Change Anything’ About Her Situation

Despite getting pregnant at such a young age, Selena said her life is better since having her daughter.

“Growing up, I learned how to take care of a baby, so it was a bit familiar to me. But it’s just different when it’s your own child — you have that special connection with them. She made me who I am today and I’m thankful she came into my life and changed it for the better,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Selena has “grown-up” a lot since becoming a mother. “I love being Dareli’s mom. She brings light to my life and gives me purpose,” Selena said. “She’s the greatest gift I’ve received and I wouldn’t trade her for the world.”

The 16 & Pregnant subject would like to add more children to her family. “I would like to have at least three kids close in age like how I grew up with my sisters,” she explained.

“But only three,” Selena added with a laugh, “No more — my family’s big as it is!”

