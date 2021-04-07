16 & Pregnant: What Abygail Wished She Knew Before Pregnancy

16 & Pregnant subject Abygail doesn’t plan on slowing down after having a baby at 17 years old. The Nevada resident graduated high school two years early so she could pursue her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. It’s a goal she hasn’t given up on.

Abygail’s story is a little bit different than some of the teen mothers who appear on 16 & Pregnant. For one, she thought she was protected while having sex with her boyfriend Adrian because she had an IUD or Intrauterine Device. It’s a form of birth control that is placed inside the uterus.

During an interview with Heavy, Abygail said she was shocked to find out she was pregnant because she thought she was protected.

Abygail said she felt supported by her mother Paige and boyfriend Adrian when she told them she was pregnant. Both of them were “excited” for their respective roles as grandmother and father.

After the initial shock wore off, Abygail said she was grateful to become a mother — regardless of her age. “At first, I was nervous to become a mother but after a few weeks, I really started to get excited,” she said. “I have always wanted to be a mom and while I wasn’t expecting it so soon, I was thankful that I was able to even get pregnant.”

In fact, she wishes she told people she was pregnant earlier.

What Abygail Wants For Her Daughter, Ava-Rose

It hasn’t been easy for Abygail to maintain some of her friendships — they’re at different points in their lives right now.

“Since giving birth it has been challenging to remain close with my friends because motherhood is an entirely different lifestyle than my friends maintain, however, they have still been there for me and do their best to keep in contact,” Abygail told Heavy.

But the young mother is focused on raising her daughter. “I hope to pass down my motivation, independence and kindness to my daughter,” she said. “I want her to be an upstanding citizen and I hope I am able to raise her to be that.”

The teenager has grown up since entering motherhood. “I have definitely become more selfless, refocused my responsibilities, and I’m consistently growing to become a better woman and mother,” Abygail said, adding she would like to have more children in the future.

That doesn’t mean things have been easy. “I am now someone’s mother and not just Abygail’ and sometimes that can be challenging,” she said.

Abygail Looks Up to ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars

Before applying to be on 16 and Pregnant, Abygail said she was familiar with the Teen Mom franchise.

“I feel like I can relate to both Maci and Catelynn where they are now. I am in a stable position in life and have a great support system and I definitely make my child and family my number one priority,” she said. “I am kind of nervous about my episode of 16 and Pregnant because my story is quite unique and I hope that people are able to relate.”

Abygail wanted to appear on 16 and Pregnant because sometimes people can do everything “right” and still become pregnant. “However, just because you’re having a baby, it doesn’t mean that your life is going to fall apart or you can’t still achieve your goals,” she added.

