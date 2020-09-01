Briana DeJesus’ Baby Father Update: Where Is Luis Hernandez Today?

Luis Hernandez hasn’t actively been there for his 3-year-old daughter, Stella, and on the premiere of Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 Season 10, ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus is determined to find out why Hernandez has been absent and tracks him down while he’s DJing at a club in Florida. After taking to social media, DeJesus leaked some details from the upcoming season, ultimately revealing she hooked up with Stella’s dad and that he likely gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

“This season will be trash for me,” DeJesus tweeted in May 2020, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I cannot take it. Ready for everything to be over with…I’m praying it won’t even air but whatever, it’s out of my hands now anyway.”

According to The Ashley, the incident happened last fall, before the coronavirus outbreak. “They filmed Briana the next day having a very graphic conversation with her friend about the hookup, and how they didn’t use any protection. Briana was worried that she may have contracted something from that encounter,” an insider told the blog. “She says on-camera that she’s going to go get tested.”

In the middle of November, the MTV reality star tweeted that her daughter’s father gave her gonorrhea. “If you f**ked my bald baby daddy in the last two years– go get checked cause he got the clap!” DeJesus tweeted.

DeJesus referred to Season 10 as a “shi* show” during an interview with Hollywood Life. “There is definitely a lot of ups and downs. You’ll see a lot of breaking points,” she said.“There’s definitely a lot of growth going on. At least in my storyline. There are a lot of things that I didn’t think I would have done. But I did as far as you know, buying a new home, having a conversation—a difficult conversation—with Luis [Hernandez] and DeVoin [Austin] to discuss our co-parenting.” DeJesus shares her oldest daughter, Nova, with Austin.

DeJesus Went To The Club To Confront Hernandez

Even though they apparently hooked up, DeJesus originally went to the club where Hernandez was DJing at to confront him about missing most of Stella’s life. She didn’t want to make a scene, but she also wanted to get answers.

“I just want to have a good time. I’m not here to cause any trouble or to throw any drinks on Luis,” DeJesus told her best friend on the way to the venue, as seen in a sneak peek clip shared by In Touch Weekly.

“Why haven’t you been around for Stella? How is it fair that you could live your life and I’m here taking care of your child all by myself, physically, financially, emotionally? Like, Stella has been in this world for two years and I can count how many times you’ve seen her on my f—king hand. Why is it like that?” she wanted to ask him.

After Hernandez was done with his set, she asked if he was planning on seeing their daughter. “Like what is going on?” she questioned. “All these excuses, I just want you to be there for Stella because you are Stella’s dad,” she told him.

“I know, I’m not trying to make an excuse,” Hernandez explained. “I’m not trying to do any of that. When I’m not working, and when I can’t provide, I go through my own s—t. And that’s just something I have to cope with myself.”

He added, “As a man, I just feel like it’s sh—ty. It’s not that I don’t care, it’s not about that.”

DeJesus became emotional thinking about how much time with Stella her ex has missed. “You’re missing so much because she’s such like, an incredible little girl and I wish you were there to experience all of it,” she said. “ And like all I wanted was you there, and you just wasn’t and it really hurt.”

Hernandez Attends Stella’s Birthday Party

The talk with DeJesus might have helped. While it doesn’t appear that DeJesus and Hernandez have rekindled their relationship, he did attend Stella’s third birthday party in July.

“My sweet stelly. Its an honor to be your mom. God placed you with me for a reason I’ll forever be grateful for. Even the universe can’t contain the amount of love I have for you,” she wrote.

“It’s been 3 years already and so many more to come,” DeJesus added. “Shine bright babe, you are the brightest star I know.”

As shown by the fan page Teen Mom Shade Room, Hernandez wore a unicorn horn for the picture and DeJesus captioned the photo, “Twins.”

READ NEXT: Why Briana DeJesus Broke Up With Boyfriend John Rodriguez