David Eason Posts Video of Himself Eating a Family Animal

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason posted an Instagram video on September 13 that showed him eating the family’s pet goat. Jenelle Evans didn’t immediately post about the family pet’s death.

WARNING: The content of this post is graphic in nature.

Eason said the name of the goat was Elvis. “If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good. This is a ham,” he said. “People should eat more goat. It’s yum.”

Eason made it clear he had killed the family’s goat, which they got last year after Eason and Evans reconnected. “It’s Elvis, too–the little baby we had last year. Sorry I’m talking with my mouth full but that’s what this video’s all about,” he said. “It’s f***ing delicious.”

Some people weren’t convinced that Eason was telling the truth. He then showed a clip of the dead animal. “And if you don’t really think that was a goat on the grill, well it was. That was Elvis,” he said. “He’s got some flies on him now.”

Eason Has Multiple Goats On His Property

In January, Eason posted a TikTok video that showed two goats. He said one was named Mary and the other was named Sweetie Pie. Eason started to take care of Sweetie Pie after she was “orphaned” by Mary.

“That mama does not love her baby and I don’t know why. Wish she did, but she doesn’t. She’s trying to headbutt her. She’s mean. How you going to be mean to a little precious baby like that?” he says. “Looks like I got a new baby. That’s OK, I love her.”

“Why don’t you love your baby, Mary,” Eason asks in the video. “That’s mean. How are you going to be mean to a baby goat? Everybody likes baby goats.”

When Mary headbutts the gate and gets her horns stuck he says, “That’s what you get for trying to be mean to a baby goat, you turd.”

It’s Unclear Why Eason Killed The Goat

It wasn’t clear why Eason killed the goat or if he originally got the goats to raise them for slaughter.

In one video, his 3-year-old daughter Ensley fed a goat and Eason asked her if she loved the animal. Ensley appeared to be feeding Sweetie Pie.

In another clip, Eason shows the animal affection, calling Mary his “sweet baby” and then gives her kisses.

Eason has previously been accused of animal cruelty. The North Carolina resident admitting to fatally shooting the family dog, Nugget, in May 2019. The pet’s death led to Evans’ dismissal from Teen Mom 2 the temporary custody loss of two children: 6-year-old Kaiser and Ensley. Eason’s 13-year-old daughter Maryssa was also briefly removed. All the children were returned two months later.

The CPS investigation said the children were removed as they investigated potential physical or sexual abuse in the home. In a statement to Heavy, Eason explicitly denied the sexual abuse allegations. In a post on her Instagram story, Evans clarified the investigation was about physical abuse allegations related to Kaiser.

