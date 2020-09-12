Teen Mom Star Accused of Lying

A former Teen Mom star was slammed by fans who accused her of lying on her latest Instagram video. Farrah Abraham was celebrating earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Los Angeles Film School on September 11, but not everyone was convinced the former reality TV star was being truthful. Part of the video showed her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and netizens pointed out that the only Farrah with her own star is Farrah Fawcett.

As noted by The Blast, one noted that Abraham’s graduation from college was virtual because of the coronavirus and that the school might have issued fake stars to their graduates. Heavy reached out to LAFS if this was the case, but did not immediately hear back. We also double-checked, and Abraham does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The backlash didn’t stop Abraham from celebrating her accomplishment and she didn’t respond to anyone who accused her of lying. “The smell of success,” she wrote. “I love my Farrah Walk of Fame star.”

Abraham also did not respond to Heavy.

Abraham Wrote She Helped Decrease Teen Pregnancy Rates

Abraham was one of the first Teen Moms to appear on MTV’s famous series. She took credit for decreasing teen pregnancy rates and championing equality for women.

“I received a degree in what I’m famous for today, as I know and action the very footsteps of change for equality for women in entertainment daily, with inclusion and diversity since I first sent in my casting tape for 16 & Pregnant on MTV in 2008,” she continued. “I’ve shown a network that typecasting is beyond off AND WRONG, I’ve shown no one must conform to gender stereotypes, I’ve shown that I am beyond being sexualized and male perspectives on female talent will never be credible or justifiable.”

Abraham noted she was the only MTV reality star to be fired and rehired three times. “I made history decreasing teen pregnancy rates for many years, and as the only talent in the history of #viacomcbs to be fired three times and rehired three times and always make successes for the company.”

Abraham is correct about teen pregnancies being on the decline, according to data from Guttmacher Report. Teen pregnancy reached its peak in 1990 and has been steadily declining since 2008 when 16 & Pregnant first debuted. However, Kathryn Kost, the lead author of the analysis, credited the decrease with improved use of contraceptives.

Abraham Shared Her Success with ‘Society’ & ‘Other Teen Moms’

Abhrama was proud of her degree and wanted to share it with society and other teen moms.

“I’ve won for society, I’ve won for other teen moms, for all others in production and talent, I’m with the next generation, the generation who does not believe in allowing gaps, respects and helps every life, child, teen, mother in front of camera and behind,” she wrote. “I look forward to standing strong in all my confirmations with my entertainment degree.

Abraham plans to get her master’s degree next and then move on to her PhD. She referred to herself as an “OG, legend, and survivor.”

“Wow. I’ve really grown up over my years, I’m proud of the girl I was and even more proud of her now!” she concluded.

