Farrah Abraham’s Mom Exposes Teen Mom Stars’ Financial Struggles

Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, exposed the financial struggles of other Teen Mom stars during an exclusive interview with Heavy.

Abraham might have been fired from Teen Mom OG three times, but shes also tried her hand at various entrepreneurial endeavors As noted by Starcasm in an extensive, she opened three business (that have since closed), appeared on various reality shows, published several books and–most famously–appeared in the Backdoor Teen Mom, an adult movie with porn star James Deen. The two originally tried to sell it as a leaked sex tape, though they were never dating.

Danielsen opened up about how the current stars of Teen Mom managed their money while discussing how the show has changed since Abraham left. “I’m not trying to be negative, but I just really feel like the whole show needs to be reformatted. My daughter is the only one who has gone on and who has the vision to do professional development to the point where she can actually go out and be self-sufficient. She’s the only one not continuing to reproduce.”

Danielsen Claims Current ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Owe The IRS Money

According to Danielsen–who said she wasn’t trying to offend any of the current Teen Mom stars–there are some of them who owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) “big hunks of money.”

“They weren’t taught how to handle their money properly,” Danielsen said, while also criticizing what’s shown on the series. “I think we need to be more realistic… Because, let’s face it, these are women who are almost 30 now. And it’s a different world. It’s more like Real Housewives now.”

Danielsen accused the other Teen Moms of not investing in themselves–and even if they do, she alleged they don’t know how to handle their money. “When they set up businesses nobody tells them how to take care of their taxes and stuff,” she said, adding that she has an MBA and could help the other MTV reality stars with their financial issues.

Danielsen Says Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood & Maci Bookout Could Use Her Help

Danielsen wasn’t shy about calling out who could use her services when it comes to financial advice. “I’m not knocking anybody because I love all of these people, so I don’t mean it in a bad way,” she said. “But I think the cold, hard fact of the matter is they don’t have good counsel from a business perspective.”

She also slammed MTV for not offering financial training to the stars when they were younger. Why wouldn’t you–if you were MTV–look out for these girls and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to bring a business consultant on here and make it be like a miniature Shark Tank,’ she said, adding that Abraham’s fans ask her for money advice.

In April, Us Weekly confirmed that Lowell and Baltierra owed the IRS more than $800,000 in tax debt. In 2016, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup wrote Portwood owed over $160,000 in unpaid taxes and in 2014 it was reported by Radar Online Bookout owed the IRS over $80,000.

