Teen Mom Ex Talks Graphic Surgery

An ex of a Teen Mom star had to undergo a surprise surgery. Gary Shirley, who has been on the MTV series with ex-fiancee Amber Portwood since the beginning, revealed in a September 10 Instagram post he had to have nose surgery. Shirley didn’t reveal what symptoms led to going under the knife, but he hopes to have fewer sinus infections in the future.

He called the event a “bloody massacre” and shared a semi-graphic post of himself. “Going to be a rough couple days-week!” he wrote. “End results hopefully [fewer] sinus infections. And breathe better.”

Shirley praised his wife, Kristina Anderson, for taking care of him while he recovered. “Also a lot of people know how great [Kristina] is, however it’s even better than you know,” he said. “She’s is my rock and takes care of me when I’m sick, surgery, or other! She really is an amazing woman. And everyone if my family is better for it. I can clearly say my woman loves me. Thank you, sweetheart. The Lord gave me a good one.”

Heavy reached out to Shirley and Anderson for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Shirley and Portwood share 11-year-old daughter Leah together. Their co-parenting relationship has been contentious over the years, but the former couple have worked through their issues, with Shirley becoming a confidant of Portwood’s.

She reached out to him when she was battling suicidal thoughts during her custody battle with ex-fiance Andrew Glennon, who has custody of their 1-year-old son, James.

“I had a night that was bad when I found out Andrew was trying to take James to California. I called Gary because the last time I tried to do something I called him and he saved me,” Portwood said during a March episode of Teen Mom OG, according to People. “I will always be grateful for that.”

Shirley’s Parents Battled the Coronavirus

Shirley wasn’t the only one who had a medical emergency. In May, the MTV reality star revealed that his stepfather, Jody Patterson, was hospitalized for the coronavirus, as well as his mother, Carol Zizak.

By July they were both on the road to recovery. “I want to take a minute to thank ALL of you for your thoughts and prayers over the last couple of months. UPDATE: My mom has FULLY recovered from Covid-19 and back to normal activities,” he wrote. “Jody was released from the hospital and now receiving therapy at home.”

“He is continuing to build strength which was lost from being on the ventilator for 20 days and hospitalized for two months,” Shirley added. “He will also make a full recovery with time.”

Emilee Suffered From a ‘Very Scary’ Accident

On their way to Clearwater, Florida, for vacation, Shirley’s youngest daughter, Emilee, had a “very scary” accident after she bumped her head on a chair. The photos he shared showed a gash above Emilee’s eyebrow where she needed stitches to close the wound.

“Best start to a vacation,” the Teen Mom dad wrote. “Happened at the airport! Hit her head on a chair! She’s good to go now. But was very scary!”

As showed on Anderson’s Instagram page, the family went on to celebrate Father’s Day, enjoyed some ice cream and got to see some dolphins.

Anderson celebrated her husband in a Father’s Day post. “THANK YOU for always putting your girls first in everything you do,” she penned. “THANK YOU for being their loving dad who supports, teaches and leads by example. You’ll always be their first love & the one who keeps them safe and protected. We love you!!”

