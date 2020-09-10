Former Teen Mom & Husband Slam Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans threatened to go to the authorities over child sex abuse allegations first highlighted on September 9 by The Grace Report, a blogger who often covers the popular MTV series.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog. Since then, she has been producing and starring in her own YouTube show about the Child Protective Service investigation that went on last year. Her 3-year-old daughter, Ensley, and 6-year-old son, Kaiser, were temporarily removed from her care.

Evans blasted The Grace Report, who published a video about what was in the documents. She was particularly upset that the blogger mentioned child sex abuse allegations related to Ensley.

“She is trying to basically say… that my daughter has been sexually abused by someone in our household,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said on her Instagram Story. “That has never ever come into the news. That has never been an allegation against my husband during the entire CPS case.”

Evans threatened to call police on the blogger. “I do not appreciate it,” she said. “I will be contacting the authorities and I will be reporting every video from here on out that she wants to report about me.”

According to Evans, they were being investigated about abuse allegations related to Kaiser. “So here’s a report for you, Grace–or whatever the f*** your name is–the allegations of abuse were lies and it was physical abuse against my son–nothing to do with my daughter,” she said.

In a statement to Heavy, Eason also blasted the allegations. “That was never an allegation. Looks up the court documents before you say something that makes you sound like an idiot,” he said. “And where did it say sexual abuse of Ensley?”

“Maybe you should just keep up with the YouTube series to stay up to date,” he added. “You might not want to publish info that comes from haters.”

Evans Addresses Her Fans In a Calmer Manner

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoQpY9Fqkb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After he earlier videos, Evans took on a softer tone when addressing her fans. Evans explained that even though there were only physical abuse allegations against Kaiser, the same paperwork was filed for Ensley and Maryssa, Easons daughter from a previous relationship.

Even though there was allegations against us about Kaiser, the same allegations were on every single kids’ paperwork. So all the paperwork had the same allegations for every single child and that’s what Ensley’s matched Kaiser’s and matched Maryssa’s. And everyone’s paperwork matched each other. Which probably wasn’t the right process to go about in CPS anyways. That probably wasn’t the right step to take. They probably should have made it very specific based on each child. Instead, they made it all together as one, maybe because we’re all the same family. I don’t know.

What Evans Court Paperwork Actually Said

During the second episode of the “I Have Something To Say” series, Evans showed documentation from the CPS investigation. Listed on those papers was the reason why Ensley had been taken from her home, with CPS saying they were concerned about possible physical abuse or sexual abuse.

Before The Grace Report’s video, Evans, Eason and her mother Barbara claimed they had no idea why the kids were taken away, except for saying that the kids told investigators Eason had some anger issues.

In the documents Evans shared from the Court in Columbus County, North Carolina, two boxes were marked. The first read: “The juvenile has suffered physical injury or sexual abuse.”

The second said: “The juvenile is exposed to a substantial risk or physical injury or sexual abuse because the parent, guardian, custodian or caretaker has created conditions likely to cause injury or abuse or has failed to provide, or is unable to provide, adequate supervision or protection.”

