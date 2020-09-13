Teen Mom Caught In Legal Battle Over Nude Photo Scandal

A Teen Mom star has found herself embroiled in a nude photo scandal. Former MTV star Jenelle Evans and David Eason are accused of posting a nude photo of Eason’s ex-girlfriend on a GoFundMe page. Model Olivia Leedham, who shares son Kaden with Eason, created the fundraiser so she could raise money to fight him in court.

After the explicit photo was allegedly posted by Eason and Evans, Leedham brought a lawsuit against the couple in November 2019, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported in an exclusive story. The trio is scheduled to appear in court on September 15 via a web hearing to see if the case will continue or if the charges will be dropped.

The photo in question was taken by Eason in 2013 while he and Leedham were still in an intimate relationship, according to the legal papers cited by The Ashley. The photo shows her breasts and her hands are in between her legs. “The picture was not posted by Olivia or posted with her consent,” the documents read.

This is just the latest development in a string of controversies the couple has faced. Evans was fired by Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after Eason shot and killed their dog, Nugget. Eason had already been let go by the network the year before after tweeting anti-LGBTQ messages.

The couple briefly lost custody of their children after Nugget was killed, however, 6-year-old Kaiser, 3-year-old Ensley and 13-year-old Maryssa were returned to their care in July after an investigation conducted by child protective services.

Evans’ 11-year-old son Jace, who she had with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, lives with her mother Barbara. Kaiser is Evans’ son from her relationship with ex-fiancee Nathan Griffith and Maryssa is Eason’s daughter from his previous relationship with Whitney Johnson. Ensley is the only child they share together.

Leedham Accused The Couple of Posting Fake Reviews About Her Services Online

Leedham accused Eason and Evans of posting untruths about her on social media and were responsible for “a barrage of libelous, cruel and untrue postings.” As screenshotted by The Ashley, Leedham claimed the couple posted phony reviews online.

“DON’T GO HERE!!!! Olivia Leedham works here as a barber and has no license to be a barber first of all. She is also publicly exploiting my name and my husband’s all over town,” Evans reportedly wrote in one review.

“She is making up false accusations about my family and children. She tells all this information to clients as she works cutting hair,” the former MTV star continued. “My friend recently went to get her kid’s hair cut at Jeff’s and she got the fade completely wrong, and this was before a wedding my friend had to attend. She was highly upset and doesn’t know how to leave reviews so asked me to for her.”

According to the lawsuit, Leeham is looking to win up to $150,000 from the couple. As cited by The Ashley, she is suing them for $25,000 each for Libel Per Se, Libel Per Quod, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, Disclosure of Private Images, Appropriation of Name and Likeness and Intrusion Upon Seclusion.

Leedham Wrote She’s Afraid Kaden Is In Harm’s Way with Eason

In her GoFundMe for lawyer fees, Leedham raised over $6,000 before she closed it. “My family and I are struggling to pay anymore. I am a single mom of two. I do my best to work as much as I can,” she wrote. “I take care of all their needs as any parent does but I am on a one-parent income. I don’t have the means to keep going alone financially within the court system.”

The model wrote she’s been fighting Eason in court for five years and has spent over $50,000 to keep Kaden “out of harm’s way.”

“I am finally reaching out for help. I am completely concerned for my son’s safety, physically and mentally,” she penned. “He is persistent on not going to his Dad’s and doesn’t even want to speak to him. I am beyond worried.”

