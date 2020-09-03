Jenelle Evans Asks Trump To ‘Investigate CPS’ After Brief Custody Loss

Former Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans asked President Donald Trump to “investigate” Child Protective Services after he tweeted about visiting her state. Evans temporarily lost custody in May 2019 of her two children–6-year-old son Kaiser and 3-year-old daughter Ensley– after her husband David Eason fatally shot the family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. Evans’ two children, as well as Eason’s 13-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship, were reunited with their parents in July 2019.

Evans, whose mother has primary custody of 11-year-old son Jace, made her petition to the American leader on Twitter. “You should help me investigate CPS in my area,” she tweeted on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Trump did not respond to the message.

Evans Has Created a ‘Documentary’ About What Happened After Nugget Was Killed

In a new “documentary” series she created on YouTube, Evans, Eason and her mother Barbara give their version about what happened. “Please take a step back with me to see the struggles I dealt with when an open CPS investigation went on last year,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is a Docuseries that I directed, edited, filmed, and produced all by myself.”

The violent incident led to Barbara and Jenelle being fired from MTV> “Within the next few episodes, I’m going to explain the corruption distress, trauma introduced to my family by CPS,” she says at the start video, posted on August 31, 2020. “I am doing this to expose the truth.”

In the video, Eason defended killing Nugget, as noted by Us Weekly.

“She was a loving dog to me, but she was not loving toward our kids at all. I loved the dog, the kids loved it. But she didn’t love the kids. Anytime we were taking a video of the kids riding their bikes, playing outside, we’d have to delete the video, not even be able to post it because she didn’t play nice. She would bite their feet, she would bite the wheels on her bicycle,” he explained. “She wasn’t always vicious, but she had a lot of vicious tendencies. She really was kinda mean. We put up with it for a long time.”

Evans & Eason Have a Tumultuous Relationship

Though they’ve reconciled now, one of the things they didn’t talk about in the lengthy YouTube video was their volatile relationship. In November 2019, Evans was granted a temporary restraining order against Eason and moved to Nashville with her two children.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in the filing, according to E! News.

She documented 11 alleged incidents involving her then-estranged husband over the last two years, which included physical and verbal abuse, as well as ruining her property and killing their dog.

“Given his actions, and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him,” she wrote in the filing. “For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet.”

Eason and Evans have been married since September 23, 2017. They held their wedding on their property, colloquially known as “The Land.”

